Tam Courts: I’m a football addict and think about Dundee United 24/7

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tam Courts admits he is ‘obsessed with football’ and thinks about his job as Dundee United boss 24/7.

Courts has made an instant impact at United after leading the Tannadice club into third place with last weekend’s 3-0 win over Hibernian.

He managed Kelty Hearts from the age of 32 for five years before his move to Dundee United’s academy in 2018.

And Courts, who took over from Micky Mellon in the summer, can’t get enough of the game.

“I’m obsessed with my job and I am passionate about it,” said Courts.

“The thing that gives me confidence on a matchday is making sure we have left no stone unturned.

“We go in full of respect and the players are prepared with what they will face.

“That gives me clarity in terms of decision-making and conversations.

“I enjoy the challenge of it all and I try to stay as calm as possible to make better decisions.

“Can I switch off? You might be surprised to hear me say I was 24/7 with the job I had before for five years.

“I’m obsessed with football, I love setting teams up.

“I love building teams that can compete and also the level of preparation that’s required at this level.

“I want players to be comfortable and prepared to perform at their best.

“That’s what drives me and I have to challenge myself against other managers in the league. You have to give everything in your preparation.”

Tam Courts: I love my family and football

Family man Courts, 40, has a large family.

And Dundee United owner Mark Ogren recently told Courier Sport he wants his manager to take time to switch off.

“I’ve got four kids and there’s a regular accusation that I’m not present enough,” said Courts.

“I try to be a more present dad and I get regular feedback on that but it doesn’t feel like work for me.

“I love football. I’ve been brought up with football, developing and working with players.

“I’ve got an affinity now to this club.

“At this moment in time we’ve got a wee bit of success but I won’t get carried away.

“This league tells you – and I’ve been a fan of it for a lot of years – that things can change quickly.

“I just want the players to know we have to be consistent in our approach. If we do lose some games they know what to expect.

“The relationship between us all is still developing but it is extremely positive and whatever we are doing on a week-to-week basis is giving us a basis to win games.”