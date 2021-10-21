Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tam Courts: I’m a football addict and think about Dundee United 24/7

By Ewan Smith
October 21 2021, 10.30pm
Tam Courts admits he is ‘obsessed with football’ and thinks about his job as Dundee United boss 24/7.

Courts has made an instant impact at United after leading the Tannadice club into third place with last weekend’s 3-0 win over Hibernian.

He managed Kelty Hearts from the age of 32 for five years before his move to Dundee United’s academy in 2018.

And Courts, who took over from Micky Mellon in the summer, can’t get enough of the game.

“I’m obsessed with my job and I am passionate about it,” said Courts.

“The thing that gives me confidence on a matchday is making sure we have left no stone unturned.

“We go in full of respect and the players are prepared with what they will face.

“That gives me clarity in terms of decision-making and conversations.

“I enjoy the challenge of it all and I try to stay as calm as possible to make better decisions.

“Can I switch off? You might be surprised to hear me say I was 24/7 with the job I had before for five years.

“I’m obsessed with football, I love setting teams up.

“I love building teams that can compete and also the level of preparation that’s required at this level.

“I want players to be comfortable and prepared to perform at their best.

“That’s what drives me and I have to challenge myself against other managers in the league. You have to give everything in your preparation.”

Tam Courts: I love my family and football

Tam Courts is building up a strong rapport with his Dundee United players

Family man Courts, 40, has a large family.

And Dundee United owner Mark Ogren recently told Courier Sport he wants his manager to take time to switch off. 

“I’ve got four kids and there’s a regular accusation that I’m not present enough,” said Courts.

“I try to be a more present dad and I get regular feedback on that but it doesn’t feel like work for me.

“I love football. I’ve been brought up with football, developing and working with players.

“I’ve got an affinity now to this club.

“At this moment in time we’ve got a wee bit of success but I won’t get carried away.

Dundee United boss Tam Courts is building a positive rapport with the club’s fans

“This league tells you – and I’ve been a fan of it for a lot of years – that things can change quickly.

“I just want the players to know we have to be consistent in our approach. If we do lose some games they know what to expect.

“The relationship between us all is still developing but it is extremely positive and whatever we are doing on a week-to-week basis is giving us a basis to win games.”

