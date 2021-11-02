Tannadice in pictures: Unseen photos of Dundee United’s iconic home unearthed in new books

An error occurred. Please try again.

A treasure trove of unseen photographs of Dundee United’s Tannadice Park has been unearthed – and is set to be published in two new books on Scottish football stadiums in the black and white era.

Author Steve Finan has spent the past four years immersed in photo archives searching for never-before-published material.

His haul is set to be released in two volumes, entitled: “Lifted Over the Turnstiles: Vol 2 and 3” – and there is plenty for Dundee United fans to enjoy.

Shots of fans huddled on the terraces in the 1950s, images of the steep north terracing under construction in the 1960s and action shots from Tannadice of the 1970s and ’80s mingle in a pair of books that will delight any Scottish football fan.

Courier Sport has pulled together a selection of Tannadice shots from the books, which are available to order now.

