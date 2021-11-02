Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tannadice in pictures: Unseen photos of Dundee United’s iconic home unearthed in new books

By Sean Hamilton
November 2 2021, 5.00pm
Dundee United and Celtic fans are separated on the terraces by police officers with dogs in 1975.
Dundee United and Celtic fans are separated on the terraces by police officers with dogs in 1975.

A treasure trove of unseen photographs of Dundee United’s Tannadice Park has been unearthed – and is set to be published in two new books on Scottish football stadiums in the black and white era.

Author Steve Finan has spent the past four years immersed in photo archives searching for never-before-published material.

His haul is set to be released in two volumes, entitled: “Lifted Over the Turnstiles: Vol 2 and 3” – and there is plenty for Dundee United fans to enjoy.

Steve Finan’s latest books will be a treat for fans of Dundee United and Scottish football.

Shots of fans huddled on the terraces in the 1950s, images of the steep north terracing under construction in the 1960s and action shots from Tannadice of the 1970s and ’80s mingle in a pair of books that will delight any Scottish football fan.

Courier Sport has pulled together a selection of Tannadice shots from the books, which are available to order now.

Dundee United fans huddle on the north side of Tannadice (now the George Fox Stand) in 1957.
The old changing pavilion in the south east corner of Tannadice was build in 1909 and survived until 1961, when it was pictured here shortly before its demolition to make way for the new Main Stand, now known as the Jerry Kerr Stand.
Building works to extend the north terracing were well underway by July 1961, when this picture captured its famously steep gradient.
Ground works underway at Tannadice in 1963 did not appear to prevent half of the pitch being used for training purposes.
This shot from behind the goal at the Shed End of Tannadice shows Dundee United in action against Barcelona in 1966. The cantilevered roof of the Main Stand can just be made out at the far right of the image.
Action from United’s clash with Juventus in 1967 is watched by a packed out north terrace at Tannadice, showing the need for its extension.
Walter Smith is spoken to by the referee during a game against Celtic at a snow-covered Tannadice in 1973.
Police officers with dogs stand on Tannadice’s north terrace between fans of United and Celtic in 1975.
Attendees at Tannadice in 1979 were expected to cough up for the privilege – but prices were nothing on today.
Tannadice pictured from the Shed in 1983, the year Dundee United won the Premier Division title under Jim McLean.

As a special offer to Courier readers, you can get 15% off all Steve Finan’s books by entering the code: SPORT15 at the checkout of DCT Media’s online shop until November 14.

https://www.dcthomsonshop.co.uk/books/non-fiction/football-books

