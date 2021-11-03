Ilmari Niskanen lands Finland call-up as Dundee United ace eyes tussle with Pogba, Mbappe and Griezmann

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United winger Ilmari Niskanen has been named in Finland’s squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia and France.

Niskanen, 24, has been an immediate hit at Tannadice since arriving from Ingolstadt in August.

The waspish winger has notched one goal and three assists in eight outings for the Tangerines, cementing his place Thomas Court’s starting line-up.

That form landed him a recall to the international set-up last month, with Niskanen winning his seventh cap in a 2-1 defeat against Ukraine.

And Finland boss Markku Kanerva has kept faith with the wide-man for the upcoming clashes with Bosnia (September 13) and UEFA Nations League winners France (September 16).

Rangers’ former Dundee midfielder Glen Kamara is also in the 25-man group.

Finland are third in World Cup qualification Group D.

They are one point behind Ukraine, albeit with a game in hand, and four points adrift of section leaders France.