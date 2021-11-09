Dundee United appoint Luigi Capuano as new operations director and promote Joe Rice and Andy Goldie in revised executive team

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United have appointed Luigi Capuano as their new operations director in a new look executive team.

Capuano has joined the Tannadice club from the Scottish FA, where he most recently worked as operations manager during his five years there.

He will take on responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the club.

Capuano also worked previously for UEFA as a team services manager during Euro 2020.

He will be part of a newly-restructured executive team with academy director Andy Goldie and communications director Joe Rice.

The trio will join sporting director Tony Asghar and finance director Derek Bond in the new management structure.

Announcing the appointments on the club website, United owner and chairman Mark Ogren said: “Luigi has great experience in football at the highest level both domestically and at International and European level.

“It is a bit of a coup for us.

“He adds to the wealth of knowledge, experience, and innovation we already have in all areas and will bring leadership to the operations sector.

“He will also help further cultivate the culture of Dundee United that has been set by the sporting director and football department over recent seasons.

Andy Goldie and Joe Rice promoted by Dundee United

“Andy has led by example and his ambition and focus on producing Our Academy at elite level. He has rightly got everyone taking notice of our achievements.

“He will now bring that expertise into an executive role. This will allow Our Academy’s continued journey to work seamlessly alongside other areas of the Club.

“Joe has developed and grown greatly within the current environment.

“He has embraced and helped drive the energy around here and is someone with over 20 years’ experience in communications, media relations and also Dundee United knowledge.

“During the Covid uncertainty, he showed great leadership and responsibility.

“He will look to revitalise the external and internal communications and branding strategies as we continue our journey.

“As importantly, the above additions mean that Tony and Derek can focus more time on their areas of expertise and continue the fantastic work they have done for Dundee United so far.

“Tony has produced a football and recruitment model that has everyone proud and excited by what’s been achieved so far and what’s ahead.

“Derek has guided the Club through the financial difficulties of Covid-19. Both will now have the support of Luigi, Andy and Joe in the day-to-day running of the Club.

“I know collectively, leading our tremendous staff, they will continue to drive us towards our on and off field goals.”