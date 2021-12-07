Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EXCLUSIVE: Adrian Sporle claims Dundee United fans rival ‘passion’ of Argentine supporters as he targets European party

By Ewan Smith
December 7 2021, 5.05pm
Adrian Sporle believes Dundee United fans are as passionate as Argentine supporters.
Adrian Sporle claims the Dundee United fans can rival Argentines for passion and he’d like to reward them with a European adventure.

Sporle, 26, made his first start in over three months after a spell sidelined with injury as he faced Celtic on Sunday.

The result didn’t go to plan, with the Glasgow giants running out 3-0 winners.

The Centenario-born star still believes United have it in them to challenge for a European spot.

And Sporle is determined to deliver something special for fans after Covid restrictions blocked their Championship title-winning party in 2020.

 

“We weren’t able to celebrate with our fans two years ago when we were promoted,” said Sporle via an interpreter.

“This year we want the chance to celebrate something with them.

Adrian Sporle is keen to impress Dundee United boss Tam Courts

“Hopefully that will be a good run in the cup or qualifying for European football.

“The team, staff and directors at the club all want to give something special this year to our fans.

“Hopefully it will be a good run in the cup or European football. I feel they deserve that from us.

Adrian Sporle: United fans have passion

“Dundee United is known in Argentina for having one of the best fans in the country.

“They follow the team everywhere – at home and away game.

“Last season, playing without fans wasn’t good.

“But we appreciate the support we are getting from our fans right now – home and away.

“Argentinian fans are well known for being vocal but I believe the passion is the same in Scotland.

“I saw numerous videos of the fans before I came here and people also told me how good the fans were.

“In Argentina there is a lot of passion between players and fans but I feel the same passion at Dundee United.”

Sporle feels ‘at home’ in Scotland

Meanwhile, Sporle has thanked Dundee United for making him feel ‘at home’ during the first Covid lockdown.

Sporle was blocked from flying back to Argentina for over a year as got to grips with life in a new country.

But the arrival of his parents for Christmas and his girfriend Sofia in January will help Sporle settle.

“Life is great in Scotland,” added Sporle.

“My English has improved and I no longer need a translator to understand the manager.

“The fans, the players and staff have been great.

“The first year of Covid was very difficult because I couldn’t fly home.

“But I got so much support from the club that I made Scotland my home.

“My parents are here in Scotland over Christmas. I won’t be alone.

“My girlfriend will be coming in January until the end of the season. That will make a difference.”

