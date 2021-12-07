EXCLUSIVE: Adrian Sporle claims Dundee United fans rival ‘passion’ of Argentine supporters as he targets European party

An error occurred. Please try again.

Adrian Sporle claims the Dundee United fans can rival Argentines for passion and he’d like to reward them with a European adventure.

Sporle, 26, made his first start in over three months after a spell sidelined with injury as he faced Celtic on Sunday.

The result didn’t go to plan, with the Glasgow giants running out 3-0 winners.

The Centenario-born star still believes United have it in them to challenge for a European spot.

And Sporle is determined to deliver something special for fans after Covid restrictions blocked their Championship title-winning party in 2020.

“We weren’t able to celebrate with our fans two years ago when we were promoted,” said Sporle via an interpreter.

“This year we want the chance to celebrate something with them.

“Hopefully that will be a good run in the cup or qualifying for European football.

“The team, staff and directors at the club all want to give something special this year to our fans.

“Hopefully it will be a good run in the cup or European football. I feel they deserve that from us.

Adrian Sporle: United fans have passion

“Dundee United is known in Argentina for having one of the best fans in the country.

“They follow the team everywhere – at home and away game.

“Last season, playing without fans wasn’t good.

“But we appreciate the support we are getting from our fans right now – home and away.

“Argentinian fans are well known for being vocal but I believe the passion is the same in Scotland.

“I saw numerous videos of the fans before I came here and people also told me how good the fans were.

“In Argentina there is a lot of passion between players and fans but I feel the same passion at Dundee United.”

Sporle feels ‘at home’ in Scotland

Meanwhile, Sporle has thanked Dundee United for making him feel ‘at home’ during the first Covid lockdown.

Sporle was blocked from flying back to Argentina for over a year as got to grips with life in a new country.

But the arrival of his parents for Christmas and his girfriend Sofia in January will help Sporle settle.

“Life is great in Scotland,” added Sporle.

“My English has improved and I no longer need a translator to understand the manager.

“The fans, the players and staff have been great.

“The first year of Covid was very difficult because I couldn’t fly home.

“But I got so much support from the club that I made Scotland my home.

“My parents are here in Scotland over Christmas. I won’t be alone.

“My girlfriend will be coming in January until the end of the season. That will make a difference.”