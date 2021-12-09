PODCAST: Is there a danger of Jeando Fuchs ‘switching off’ at Dundee United as transfer speculation builds?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Jeando Fuchs is one of Dundee United’s key men but is there a danger of the midfielder “switching off” as speculation about his departure from Tannadice builds?

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Alan Temple and Eric Nicolson discuss his situation and the problem Calum Butcher has caused manager Tam Courts.

Dundee righting the wrong of their disastrous last game against Ross County, the merits of St Johnstone signing Jamie Walker and Raith Rovers’ title credentials are among the other topics on the agenda.

