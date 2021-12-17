Kieran Freeman escapes devastating injury blow – days after penning new Dundee United deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Kieran Freeman escapes devastating injury blow – days after penning new Dundee United deal

By Ewan Smith
December 17 2021, 7.45am
Kieran Freeman has avoided serious injury for Dundee United
Kieran Freeman has escaped a lengthy spell on the sidelines less than a week after signing a new Dundee United deal.

The United defender was sent for scans on his ankle on after he was forced off during his side’s 1-0 defeat to Livingston last weekend.

It was feared he could be set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering THREE serious knee injuries from the ages of 16 to 19.

But Courier Sport understands that Freeman’s scans have confirmed there is NO serious damage to his ankle.

That means the wing-back – who has been a revelation for United since forcing his way into the side – could return before the New Year Dundee derby.

Freeman netted a goal in his side’s 3-0 win at Hibernian, labelling it ‘the best moment of my life.’

And that led to him being offered a contract extension to tie him up until 2024 before injury struck against Livi.

“Kieran Freeman is in a boot and got a scan on Wednesday,” said United boss Tam Courts. “We are waiting on the diagnosis of it.

“There is still some swelling in the ankle.

“It looks like he will be out for some time until the swelling goes down. That will depend on what the scan says.

“I look at the positives of it, he made one start last season but this year has already made eleven.

Kieran Freeman has been a revelation for Dundee United this season

“So, injury aside, it’s probably not a bad time for him to have a little reset.

“He will be frustrated because he’ll want to be playing.

“But a little break, as long as it’s not too long, might be good because he’ll come back refreshed.”

Kieran Freeman crocked as injured stars prepare to make Dundee United comeback

Freeman’s injury comes as United prepare to welcome back a number of long-term injuries to their squad.

Their starting XI for the Rangers game could be depleted after Covid cases were detected in the squad.

Marc McNulty has been out since being injured in Dundee United’s defeat to Hibernian in September

But striker Marc McNulty could return to the side at home to Hibernian next weekend.

McNulty has missed more than THREE months of football.

On-loan Manchester United star Dylan Levitt is also on the comeback trail.

And Smith, Max Biamou and Lewis Neilson are all making good progress.

“We have nobody back for this week,” added Courts. “But we are hoping to see players back in the next seven to ten days.”

Dundee United confirm contract extension for Kieran Freeman