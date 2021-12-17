Kieran Freeman escapes devastating injury blow – days after penning new Dundee United deal

An error occurred. Please try again.

Kieran Freeman has escaped a lengthy spell on the sidelines less than a week after signing a new Dundee United deal.

The United defender was sent for scans on his ankle on after he was forced off during his side’s 1-0 defeat to Livingston last weekend.

It was feared he could be set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering THREE serious knee injuries from the ages of 16 to 19.

But Courier Sport understands that Freeman’s scans have confirmed there is NO serious damage to his ankle.

That means the wing-back – who has been a revelation for United since forcing his way into the side – could return before the New Year Dundee derby.

Freeman netted a goal in his side’s 3-0 win at Hibernian, labelling it ‘the best moment of my life.’

And that led to him being offered a contract extension to tie him up until 2024 before injury struck against Livi.

𝙊𝙣 𝙖 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙚 🍽 Not the result we were looking for, but another perfect delivery from #𝙊𝙪𝙧𝘼𝙘𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙢𝙮 graduate Kieran Freeman for our second goal 🎯 The full-back is averaging a ⚽️ or 🅰️ every 1️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ minutes this season 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZxbYy4ZgfR — Our Academy (@DUFCAcademy) November 7, 2021

“Kieran Freeman is in a boot and got a scan on Wednesday,” said United boss Tam Courts. “We are waiting on the diagnosis of it.

“There is still some swelling in the ankle.

“It looks like he will be out for some time until the swelling goes down. That will depend on what the scan says.

“I look at the positives of it, he made one start last season but this year has already made eleven.

“So, injury aside, it’s probably not a bad time for him to have a little reset.

“He will be frustrated because he’ll want to be playing.

“But a little break, as long as it’s not too long, might be good because he’ll come back refreshed.”

Kieran Freeman crocked as injured stars prepare to make Dundee United comeback

Freeman’s injury comes as United prepare to welcome back a number of long-term injuries to their squad.

Their starting XI for the Rangers game could be depleted after Covid cases were detected in the squad.

But striker Marc McNulty could return to the side at home to Hibernian next weekend.

McNulty has missed more than THREE months of football.

On-loan Manchester United star Dylan Levitt is also on the comeback trail.

And Smith, Max Biamou and Lewis Neilson are all making good progress.

“We have nobody back for this week,” added Courts. “But we are hoping to see players back in the next seven to ten days.”