Dundee United v Rangers: Tannadice clash moved for live Sky Sports coverage

By Scott Lorimer
December 20 2021, 3.25pm
Dundee United’s next game against Rangers has been rearranged, the SPFL has confirmed.

Initially due to take place on Saturday February 19 at 3pm, the Tannadice clash with the Gers has been moved back 24 hours.

The rearrangement to Sunday February 20 at 12pm also sees the game selected for live coverage on Sky Sports.

United were desperately unlucky leave Ibrox without a point on Saturday as the young team put in a gutsy display against the champions.

The Terrors are still the only team to have beaten Rangers this season.

A Jamie Robson strike was enough to earn United three points when the sides met in August.

Tam Courts will hope to have a fully-fit and Covid-free squad to repeat the result against Giovanni van Bronkhorst’s men.

