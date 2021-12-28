Scott McMann hails impact of wonder goal starlet Declan Glass and fellow Dundee United stars-in-waiting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Scott McMann hails impact of wonder goal starlet Declan Glass and fellow Dundee United stars-in-waiting

By Ewan Smith
December 28 2021, 8.00am
Scott McMann has been impressed by Dundee United's young talent
Declan Glass is the latest Dundee United kid to hit the headlines after his wonder goal against Hibs.

But Scott McMann wasn’t shocked by the starlet’s stunner – because he sees the quality of the Tangerines’ next generation every day.

Glass’ incredible solo strike has been hailed by United fans on social media and lauded by pundits.

McMann enjoyed it too.

But he was even more impressed with the manner in which Glass – and his cohort of young United teammates – have proved themselves worthy of the tangerine jersey.

Asked about the impact on the side of recent Covid-related isses, he said: “From our perspective, it hasn’t been easy but it did give the younger lads a chance to come in and they have done well.

“I have been really impressed by them but it’s no surprise because we see them every day in training, so we know the kind of future they’re going to have in the game.

“They have come in and done everything the manager has asked of them, which is great from his perspective because it gives extra options.”

Declan Glass has started to make an impact at Dundee United this season

McMann also admitted that recent Covid cases at Tannadice – and resultant self-isolation issues – have been difficult.

But he is hopeful that the winter break, which has been moved forward by a week, will give United the time to get back to full strength.

“Covid has been challenging lately, it’s not just us, a lot of the other clubs in the league are struggling with it,” he said.

‘Stronger again’

“Quite a few have had players missing and teams have been struggling to name squads for matches, so it makes sense to bring the break forward a week.

“Nobody wants to be watching games where teams are massively under strength so you can understand why they made that decision.

“We will just have the break now, it will let us get injured players back too and hopefully we will be much stronger again when the games start up.”

