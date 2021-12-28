Scott McMann hails impact of wonder goal starlet Declan Glass and fellow Dundee United stars-in-waiting

Declan Glass is the latest Dundee United kid to hit the headlines after his wonder goal against Hibs.

But Scott McMann wasn’t shocked by the starlet’s stunner – because he sees the quality of the Tangerines’ next generation every day.

Glass’ incredible solo strike has been hailed by United fans on social media and lauded by pundits.

McMann enjoyed it too.

But he was even more impressed with the manner in which Glass – and his cohort of young United teammates – have proved themselves worthy of the tangerine jersey.

Asked about the impact on the side of recent Covid-related isses, he said: “From our perspective, it hasn’t been easy but it did give the younger lads a chance to come in and they have done well.

“I have been really impressed by them but it’s no surprise because we see them every day in training, so we know the kind of future they’re going to have in the game.

“They have come in and done everything the manager has asked of them, which is great from his perspective because it gives extra options.”

McMann also admitted that recent Covid cases at Tannadice – and resultant self-isolation issues – have been difficult.

But he is hopeful that the winter break, which has been moved forward by a week, will give United the time to get back to full strength.

“Covid has been challenging lately, it’s not just us, a lot of the other clubs in the league are struggling with it,” he said.

‘Stronger again’

“Quite a few have had players missing and teams have been struggling to name squads for matches, so it makes sense to bring the break forward a week.

“Nobody wants to be watching games where teams are massively under strength so you can understand why they made that decision.

“We will just have the break now, it will let us get injured players back too and hopefully we will be much stronger again when the games start up.”