Dundee United: Early Tony Watt swoop lined up as Tam Courts teases fans with ‘exciting’ January transfer news claim

By Sean Hamilton
January 13 2022, 8.00am Updated: January 13 2022, 6.34pm
Dundee United re keen to make a January move for Motherwell striker Tony Watt.
Dundee United head coach Tam Courts is hopeful fans will receive some positive transfer news in January

Tam Courts reckons Dundee United fans could be in for “exciting” transfer news before the window shuts, with a swoop for Tony Watt first on the agenda.

The Tangerines have already snapped up Finnish international goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson in 2022 – and have secured a pre-contract agreement with Scotland’s top scorer Watt.

United are now working hard to bring Watt in from Motherwell this month.

The up-front portion of the fee secured for teen star Kerr Smith from Aston Villa – understood to be around £800,000 – may allow the Tangerines to seal an early deal with the Well for his services.

But Courts reckons “a couple” of new faces could be on their way to Tannadice.

Dundee United manager Tam Courts.
Dundee United boss Tam Courts.

He explained: “Tony (Asghar), Sean (McGee) and the recruitment team are working on things at the moment.

“We are getting to the stage where there are a couple of recruitment meetings a day so it is a busy spell with a lot of movement in and out.

“We feel, as a coaching staff, we have definitely progressed the team and evolved from some of the players who have served us so well over the past three or four seasons.

“I definitely think there is an opportunity to freshen up.

‘Good additions during January’

“That will come down to the club giving me that support, which they have done to try and secure the targets we have identified.

“What we have shown with our approach to recruitment is that we are very targeted and structured and we are very patient to get the right people.

“If the targets we have identified are secured then it will be quite exciting to see a couple of good additions come in during the January window.”

