Lawrence Shankland future: Former Dundee United ace sets ’20 goal’ target amid talk of Scotland return

Lawrence Shankland will target a ’20-plus’ goal haul if he returns to Scottish football.

The Scotland international has been on the books of Beerschot for just four months but reports suggest that the Belgian outfit are willing to let him depart.

Former Dundee United favourite Shankland has scored two goals in 13 games, including finding the net against Anderlecht.

And while Shankland is adamant he has nothing to prove in the Premiership, he would return home with lofty targets.

Should he leave this month, his only viable destination would be Tannadice.

Having already turned out for Beerschot and United, FIFA rules dictate that he cannot play for a third team this season.

Goalllllllll for @Shankland_25 The former @dundeeunitedfc striker gets his first goal in Belgium against Anderlecht. Hes only started the last couple & has now found his touch. What a lovely header. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿⚽️🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/7zsOGr69kf — ScotsAbroadPod (@ScotsAbroadPod) October 24, 2021

However, there would be no shortage of suitors for his signature in the summer, with the likes of Aberdeen and Hearts thought to be among his admirers.

“I wouldn’t say I have unfinished business in Scotland,” Shankland told BBC Scotland.

“The numbers I hit in the Championship, I don’t think anyone will hit them in the Premiership unless they are playing for Rangers or Celtic.

“The question was ‘could he score in the Premiership?’ Well, I can. I scored. How many? I don’t know.

“If I return and get the chance, I hope it’s a lot. I don’t think I have a lot to prove.

“I felt that I did my job for Dundee United and the number of goals I finished on was okay for where we were at. If I return, hopefully it’s 20-plus!”

United reflections

Shankland bagged 48 goals in 57 Championship games for Ayr and Dundee United, helping the latter return to the top-flight.

Eight goals in 32 Premiership fixtures followed, albeit the former Aberdeen kid undoubtedly suffered from often being played in a wider role in Micky Mellon’s 4-3-3.

Nevertheless, he impressed sufficiently to earn a £1 million switch to Beerschot last summer.

“We were the new team in the league and there was a lot of adapting,” continued Shankland, reflecting on last term with United.

”Some of us hadn’t played that level for a long time and some had never played it before.

“There was always going to be a transition period and we probably finished [ninth] where we deserved.

“Every striker wants to score 30 goals at the start of a season, but you need to understand the circumstances.

“Your form can’t be amazing every week. I don’t score every time I have a shot. If I did, I would be playing at one of the top teams.”