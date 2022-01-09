Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lawrence Shankland future: Former Dundee United ace sets ’20 goal’ target amid talk of Scotland return

By Alan Temple
January 9 2022, 12.24pm Updated: January 9 2022, 2.37pm
Shankland in action for Scotland
Lawrence Shankland will target a ’20-plus’ goal haul if he returns to Scottish football.

The Scotland international has been on the books of Beerschot for just four months but reports suggest that the Belgian outfit are willing to let him depart.

Former Dundee United favourite Shankland has scored two goals in 13 games, including finding the net against Anderlecht.

And while Shankland is adamant he has nothing to prove in the Premiership, he would return home with lofty targets.

Should he leave this month, his only viable destination would be Tannadice.

Having already turned out for Beerschot and United, FIFA rules dictate that he cannot play for a third team this season.

However, there would be no shortage of suitors for his signature in the summer, with the likes of Aberdeen and Hearts thought to be among his admirers.

“I wouldn’t say I have unfinished business in Scotland,” Shankland told BBC Scotland.

“The numbers I hit in the Championship, I don’t think anyone will hit them in the Premiership unless they are playing for Rangers or Celtic.

“The question was ‘could he score in the Premiership?’ Well, I can. I scored. How many? I don’t know.

“If I return and get the chance, I hope it’s a lot. I don’t think I have a lot to prove.

“I felt that I did my job for Dundee United and the number of goals I finished on was okay for where we were at. If I return, hopefully it’s 20-plus!”

United reflections

Shankland bagged 48 goals in 57 Championship games for Ayr and Dundee United, helping the latter return to the top-flight.

Lawrence Shankland scored a total of 40 goals in 74 appearances for Dundee United.

Eight goals in 32 Premiership fixtures followed, albeit the former Aberdeen kid undoubtedly suffered from often being played in a wider role in Micky Mellon’s 4-3-3.

Nevertheless, he impressed sufficiently to earn a £1 million switch to Beerschot last summer.

“We were the new team in the league and there was a lot of adapting,” continued Shankland, reflecting on last term with United.

”Some of us hadn’t played that level for a long time and some had never played it before.

“There was always going to be a transition period and we probably finished [ninth] where we deserved.

“Every striker wants to score 30 goals at the start of a season, but you need to understand the circumstances.

“Your form can’t be amazing every week. I don’t score every time I have a shot. If I did, I would be playing at one of the top teams.”

Carljohan Eriksson reveals role of former Rangers and Hearts ace in Dundee United switch as new signing laments luggage drama

