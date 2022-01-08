Lawrence Shankland linked with return – could Dundee United bring Beerschot striker back to Scotland?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Lawrence Shankland linked with return – could Dundee United bring Beerschot striker back to Scotland?

By Eric Nicolson
January 8 2022, 10.27am Updated: January 8 2022, 10.47am
Lawrence Shankland playing for Beerschot.
Lawrence Shankland playing for Beerschot.

Former Dundee United star Lawrence Shankland could be heading back to Scotland.

The Scotland international has only been at Beerschot for half-a-season but already it is being reported that the Belgian club are willing to let him move on.

Shankland has scored just two goals in 13 games and, according to the Daily Mail, they are about to overhaul their squad in an attempt to fight their way off the bottom of the table.

The manager who signed him for £1 million was replaced in September.

Shankland has settled well and enjoyed his time in Belgium but he will know that playing in a struggling team, or being left out of it, gives him no chance of forcing his way back into Steve Clarke’s plans for the World Cup play-offs and, potentially, the finals in Qatar.

Host of clubs

A host of clubs would be interested in bringing Shankland back to the Scottish Premiership.

However, with the striker already having appeared for two clubs this season, Dundee United are the only club for whom he could feature if he joined in January, as rules forbid players for featuring for three different teams in one campaign.

United are hopeful of snapping up Motherwell striker Tony Watt this month, after he signed a pre-contract agreement.

Should that not happen, though, it would open up the possibility of a loan return for Shankland to bridge the gap.

Come the summer, another old club, Aberdeen, who were understood to be keen on Watt themselves, would appear to be a likelier destination.

As would Hearts, whose boss Robbie Neilson has never hidden his admiration for the player who thrived under his management as Tannadice.

PODCAST: Dundee United, St Johnstone and Dundee transfer deals and dilemmas

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier