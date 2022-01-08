Lawrence Shankland linked with return – could Dundee United bring Beerschot striker back to Scotland?

Former Dundee United star Lawrence Shankland could be heading back to Scotland.

The Scotland international has only been at Beerschot for half-a-season but already it is being reported that the Belgian club are willing to let him move on.

Shankland has scored just two goals in 13 games and, according to the Daily Mail, they are about to overhaul their squad in an attempt to fight their way off the bottom of the table.

Lawrence Shankland slotting the ball home for Beerschot last night, a calm finish from the Scotsman after some great pressing by his team and a lovely touch from Raphael Holzhauser. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇧🇪pic.twitter.com/IwdeauJ8Co — Byron Hutchison (@ByronHutchison) November 22, 2021

The manager who signed him for £1 million was replaced in September.

Shankland has settled well and enjoyed his time in Belgium but he will know that playing in a struggling team, or being left out of it, gives him no chance of forcing his way back into Steve Clarke’s plans for the World Cup play-offs and, potentially, the finals in Qatar.

Host of clubs

A host of clubs would be interested in bringing Shankland back to the Scottish Premiership.

However, with the striker already having appeared for two clubs this season, Dundee United are the only club for whom he could feature if he joined in January, as rules forbid players for featuring for three different teams in one campaign.

United are hopeful of snapping up Motherwell striker Tony Watt this month, after he signed a pre-contract agreement.

Should that not happen, though, it would open up the possibility of a loan return for Shankland to bridge the gap.

Come the summer, another old club, Aberdeen, who were understood to be keen on Watt themselves, would appear to be a likelier destination.

As would Hearts, whose boss Robbie Neilson has never hidden his admiration for the player who thrived under his management as Tannadice.