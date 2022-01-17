Carljohan Eriksson was sold on Dundee United switch by Finnish star Ilmari Niskanen

Carljohan Eriksson has revealed he was sold on a move to Tannadice by his new Dundee United team-mate Ilmari Niskanen.

The Finnish goalkeeper has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract on Tayside after making the move from Swedish side Mjallby.

The 26-year-old has also reiterated that he has arrived in Scotland with the intention of challenging Benjamin Siegrist for the club’s number one jersey.

Niskanen signed for United last summer and it was his words of encouragement that convinced Eriksson that he should join Tam Courts’ Tangerine revolution.

Eriksson said: “I spoke to Ilmari, that was one of the first things I did when I heard of the club’s interest. I first heard of it about a month before the end of the season in Sweden.

“Ilmari was very positive and is very impressed by how the club takes care of the players, the facilities and the league. So I took plenty from that and when United showed they had been watching me and I had a chat with the coaches, it felt natural.

“It feels like this is a good step for me coming here. I wanted to experience a new culture and I have always watched British football on television, so it appealed to come here.

“I know the club spoke to Antti Niemi about me and there was communication between us and my agent back and forward. It has been in the works for some time because you need the work permits and stuff. It is not as easy as it used to be before.”

Eriksson was named goalkeeper of the season in last year’s Swedish Allsvenskan and he has not made the move to United to act as a back-up to Siegrist.

He said: “I am delighted to be here, it seems like a very good bunch of lads and everything has been good so far. It has been wonderful so far, the players have all been very good to me – although I am still learning everyone’s name.

“It’s a good squad we have here, I have spoken to the gaffer about the way he wants the team to play and how I will fit into that puzzle. The goalkeeping coach has also explained what he is looking for, the technical and tactical aspects of it.

“My aspiration is to become the regular goalkeeper, I have full respect for Benji but I want to be standing between the sticks making my name here. Benji has done well here and deserves the credit, but I am up for the challenge.

“It won’t be easy to take over and I will have to be patient. Benji has been great with me so far, he has helped me since I came in.

“I can’t come here thinking I am something I’m not, that wouldn’t be good for me or the team. So I have to show patience, be the best version of myself I can be and push as hard as I can.

“I have been around for a while now, I am 26 and have seen different cultures other than British football so hopefully I can bring that experience. I still have a lot of room to improve so I want to help push the team as far as I can.”

Eriksson has one cap for his country having played in a goalless draw against Wales last January. He hopes that United can provide him with the platform to return to the international stage.

He said: “It has been a lifelong dream for me to play for Finland, it was a huge honour to get the first cap. And when you get the first taste of it you want more.

“It’s similar to here, I have huge respect for the keepers there – world class goalkeepers. But I see coming to United as a chance to improve, build my status and hopefully get a chance at some point. This hopefully aids the process.”