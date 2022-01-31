Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nicky Clark insists Benjamin Siegrist is ‘out of this world’ as Dundee United keeper attracts Rangers ‘interest’

By Ewan Smith
January 31 2022, 7.50am Updated: January 31 2022, 11.00am
Benjamin Siegrist made a series of stunning saves at Celtic Park.
Benjamin Siegrist made a series of stunning saves at Celtic Park.

Benjamin Siegrist produced another goalkeeping masterclass as Dundee United almost held out for another point at Celtic Park.

The transfer window is due to close at midnight on Monday and United fans face an anxious wait to see if they can hang onto their star man beyond January.

Siegrist’s current Dundee United deal ends in the summer and he is attracting interest this month, with Rangers linked with a pre-contract move for the Swiss keeper.

United have already cashed in on Jeando Fuchs when the Cameroon midfielder moved to Peterborough United last week.

And, though there is no indication of an immediate move for Siegrist, team-mate Nicky Clark knows how quickly things can move on deadline day.

 

“We want to keep our best players,” said former Rangers striker Clark.

“But if big clubs are interested it will be hard to keep him. We all want him to stay.

“Jeando has left so that was a blow for us.

“Big Benji is a big part of this team and a big part of us moving forward. So fingers crossed we can keep him.

Jeando Fuchs left Dundee United last week and Clark hopes Benjamin Siegrist won’t follow him.

“Celtic were interested in him last year as well.

“He is doing it himself, he is putting the performances in and pulling off the saves. He is going to attract interest.

“How do we keep him? I don’t know.

“You will need to ask Tony Asghar!

“I want him here as he is a massive player for us. He produces big moments at big times for us.

Benjamin Siegrist has been ‘tremendous’ for Dundee United

Benjamin Siegrist kept Celtic at bay for 89 minutes

“He is just a team mate to me, but I would love him to stay.

“I have seen Benji do that for the last four years. He is tremendous.

“The save he made with his feet in the second-half was just out of this world.

“I don’t know how he does it. But the boys in front of him were great as well.”

Nicky Clark: Youngsters can be proud of their Celtic Park display

Archie Meekison impressed for Dundee United at Celtic Park. Meanwhile, Clark has praised Dundee United’s young guns for thriving in the heat of the Celtic Park cauldron.

United played five players under the age of 21 and handed a debut to Ross Graham.

But they suffered late heartbreak as Liel Abada netted an 89th minute winner to floor the Tannadice side.

It’s the second time in the last two months United have lost out to a late goal in Glasgow after a 1-0 loss to Rangers in December.

“It was a sore one because I thought we were great,” said Clark.

“It was quite similar to Ibrox. We did so well.

“We could have kept the ball better. That is the only negative.

“But Archie Meekison did great and Ross Graham was tremendous.”

