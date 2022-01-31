Dundee v Dundee United: How do city rivals compare since last derby clash? Results, goals, assists and more

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It might have been delayed by a month but finally the second Dundee derby of the season is upon us.

Dundee United make the very short trip to rivals Dundee this Tuesday aiming to make it two from two this campaign.

The Tangerines currently boast the bragging rights in the city after their 1-0 win in September thanks to Ian Harkes’ winner at Tannadice.

Since then, though, the campaign hasn’t gone perfectly for either side.

So how do the two rivals match up since their last meeting?

Results

Seven points separated Dundee and United after September’s clash – now that’s stretched to 11.

Neither has set the heather alight, however, with United picking up 18 points from a possible 51 and the Dark Blues 14 from 48.

Goals haven’t been flying in either with the Tangerines notching 16 in their 17 matches and Dundee just 14 from 16 games.

James McPake’s side have conceded 27 during that time with Celtic’s winner on Saturday the 23rd goal against Tam Courts’ outfit.

Dundee do boast a better clean sheets record, having kept out St Mirren, Motherwell and St Johnstone twice.

United have earned three nils against Ross County, Hibs and Aberdeen.

Dundee: P16 W4 D2 L10 GF14 GA27 Pts 14

United: P17 W5 D3 L8 GF16 GA22 Pts 18

Goalscorers

Harkes was the difference at Tannadice and he’s added another goal since then.

However, he’s been overtaken by striker Nicky Clark after he notched a brace to see off Ross County last week.

That’s put Clark on three goals since the last derby, matching up with central defender Ryan Edwards who scored in back-to-back wins over Motherwell and Hibs.

Since September 19, the top scorer between the two sides is Dundee’s Luke McCowan.

The former Ayr winger was an unused sub the last time the City of Discovery sides met but has proved a menace for opposing defences since.

He’s notched four times and sits atop Dundee’s league goalscorers list.

Danny Mullen has three after a purple patch in November and December.

Creators

Dundee’s main creative force since the last meeting isn’t much of a surprise and is a man well known on both sides of the street.

Paul McMullan has racked up assists for the Dark Blues since making the switch from United a year ago.

And he’s kept that up since September with five assists on the board with left-back Jordan Marshall nearest to him on two, though he’s unlikely to recover from a hamstring injury to play Tuesday.

For United, their top assistor since beating Dundee last time out is a little more unexpected.

Ian Harkes, Scott McMann and Ilmari Niskanen have all laid on two goals in that time.

Topping the lot, though, is flying right-back Kieran Freeman with three – coming against Celtic, Hearts and St Mirren.

Discipline

Dundee have been on the naughty step more often than their United counterparts since their last head-to-head.

The Dark Blues have racked up 42 yellow cards in their 16 games with the Tangerines trailing behind on 36 while there has been one red card each.

The player most booked is Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney on six, with two of those coming at Hibs.

United’s most booked man since then has departed this week – Jeando Fuchs had picked up five.

That’s the same as Dundee’s Danny Mullen and Max Anderson. Ryan Edwards, meanwhile, has seen yellow four times.

Those are the stats since their last meeting. The most important one on Tuesday will be the full-time score – but who will be celebrating at Dens Park?