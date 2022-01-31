Dundee v Dundee United: How do city rivals compare since last derby clash? Results, goals, assists and more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee v Dundee United: How do city rivals compare since last derby clash? Results, goals, assists and more

By George Cran
January 31 2022, 8.00am
Dundee's Danny Mullen (left) and Paul McMullan and Dundee United striker Nicky Clark (right).
Dundee's Danny Mullen (left) and Paul McMullan and Dundee United striker Nicky Clark (right).

It might have been delayed by a month but finally the second Dundee derby of the season is upon us.

Dundee United make the very short trip to rivals Dundee this Tuesday aiming to make it two from two this campaign.

The Tangerines currently boast the bragging rights in the city after their 1-0 win in September thanks to Ian Harkes’ winner at Tannadice.

Since then, though, the campaign hasn’t gone perfectly for either side.

So how do the two rivals match up since their last meeting?

Harkes' stunner settled the last derby at a boisterous Tannadice
Ian Harkes netted the winning goal for Dundee United in this season’s first city derby.

Results

Seven points separated Dundee and United after September’s clash – now that’s stretched to 11.

Neither has set the heather alight, however, with United picking up 18 points from a possible 51 and the Dark Blues 14 from 48.

Goals haven’t been flying in either with the Tangerines notching 16 in their 17 matches and Dundee just 14 from 16 games.

Dundee United lost out late on at Celtic on Saturday.

James McPake’s side have conceded 27 during that time with Celtic’s winner on Saturday the 23rd goal against Tam Courts’ outfit.

Dundee do boast a better clean sheets record, having kept out St Mirren, Motherwell and St Johnstone twice.

United have earned three nils against Ross County, Hibs and Aberdeen.

Dundee: P16  W4  D2  L10  GF14  GA27  Pts 14

United: P17  W5  D3  L8  GF16  GA22  Pts 18

Goalscorers

Harkes was the difference at Tannadice and he’s added another goal since then.

However, he’s been overtaken by striker Nicky Clark after he notched a brace to see off Ross County last week.

That’s put Clark on three goals since the last derby, matching up with central defender Ryan Edwards who scored in back-to-back wins over Motherwell and Hibs.

Since September 19, the top scorer between the two sides is Dundee’s Luke McCowan.

The former Ayr winger was an unused sub the last time the City of Discovery sides met but has proved a menace for opposing defences since.

He’s notched four times and sits atop Dundee’s league goalscorers list.

Danny Mullen has three after a purple patch in November and December.

Luke McCowan is Dundee’s top league goalscorer this season.

Creators

Dundee’s main creative force since the last meeting isn’t much of a surprise and is a man well known on both sides of the street.

Paul McMullan has racked up assists for the Dark Blues since making the switch from United a year ago.

And he’s kept that up since September with five assists on the board with left-back Jordan Marshall nearest to him on two, though he’s unlikely to recover from a hamstring injury to play Tuesday.

Dundee’s Paul McMullan.

For United, their top assistor since beating Dundee last time out is a little more unexpected.

Ian Harkes, Scott McMann and Ilmari Niskanen have all laid on two goals in that time.

Topping the lot, though, is flying right-back Kieran Freeman with three – coming against Celtic, Hearts and St Mirren.

Discipline

Dundee have been on the naughty step more often than their United counterparts since their last head-to-head.

The Dark Blues have racked up 42 yellow cards in their 16 games with the Tangerines trailing behind on 36 while there has been one red card each.

The player most booked is Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney on six, with two of those coming at Hibs.

United’s most booked man since then has departed this week – Jeando Fuchs had picked up five.

That’s the same as Dundee’s Danny Mullen and Max Anderson. Ryan Edwards, meanwhile, has seen yellow four times.

Those are the stats since their last meeting. The most important one on Tuesday will be the full-time score – but who will be celebrating at Dens Park?

 

