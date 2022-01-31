Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United boss Tam Courts: Dundee sides respect each other off the park but love to BATTLE on it

By Ewan Smith
January 31 2022, 10.26pm
Tam Courts loves the Dundee derby
Tam Courts loves the Dundee derby

Tam Courts knows Dundee United could hardly be closer to neighbours Dundee, with his players set to walk to Dens Park ahead of Tuesday’s derby.

But while the Dundee United boss is convinced the city rivals have great respect for one another away from the pitch, he believes they thrive in the heat of a battle on it.

United have faced Dundee 172 times, winning 81 times to the Dark Blues’ 49 victories in a derby ‘like no other.’

And Courts can’t wait for it to all kick-off again this week.

“It’s a very unique derby,” he said.

“During the game, it’s as volatile as any other derby but there’s an underlying respect off the pitch.

Harkes' stunner settled the last derby at a boisterous Tannadice
Ian Harkes celebrates after netting the winning goal in the first Dundee derby of the season

“We live in such close proximity to each other and there is definitely respect between the two clubs.

“But come Tuesday at 7.45, you wouldn’t guess that by looking at how physical the game is.

“There’s a real energy on the pitch and that is what we live for.

“These games bring the whole of Dundee together and the best team on the night wins.

“It’s the old cliche of form going out of the window.

“We have shown in recent times that we have a bit of nous and understanding over how to win derbies.

“We will give them all the respect they deserve but we go there in quite an optimistic frame of mind.”

Tam Courts: Dundee United youngsters will learn from Celtic loss

Tam Courts
Tam Courts believes his Dundee United youngsters will learn from the Celtic defeat

United have won three out of their last four clashes with Dundee.

An Ian Harkes strike separated the sides earlier in the season and another win for the Tannadice side would stretch their lead over Dundee to 14 points.

It would also give United’s top six ambitions a shot in the arm after a last-minute Liel Abada strike for Celtic blocked them from leapfrogging Aberdeen on Saturday.

United’s youth-packed side saw five players under 21 featuring in that defeat.

And Courts hopes the youngsters will learn from their Celtic Park experience.

“We want to harness the disappointment from the defeat to Celtic,” added Courts.

Tam Courts handed Ross Graham his Dundee United debut at Celtic Park

“We can then use it as a catalyst to get the three points on Tuesday.

“Young players learn from being exposed to big environment like Celtic Park

“When you are able to turn the home fans hostile then you know you are doing something right as an away team.

“Tuesday night will be completely different because it will be a bit of a frenzied atmosphere.

“It needs cool heads from us as staff and cool heads from the players who have been over the course before.”

Dundee v Dundee United: How do city rivals compare since last derby clash? Results, goals, assists and more

