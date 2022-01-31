Dundee United boss Tam Courts: Dundee sides respect each other off the park but love to BATTLE on it

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tam Courts knows Dundee United could hardly be closer to neighbours Dundee, with his players set to walk to Dens Park ahead of Tuesday’s derby.

But while the Dundee United boss is convinced the city rivals have great respect for one another away from the pitch, he believes they thrive in the heat of a battle on it.

United have faced Dundee 172 times, winning 81 times to the Dark Blues’ 49 victories in a derby ‘like no other.’

And Courts can’t wait for it to all kick-off again this week.

“It’s a very unique derby,” he said.

“During the game, it’s as volatile as any other derby but there’s an underlying respect off the pitch.

“We live in such close proximity to each other and there is definitely respect between the two clubs.

“But come Tuesday at 7.45, you wouldn’t guess that by looking at how physical the game is.

“There’s a real energy on the pitch and that is what we live for.

“These games bring the whole of Dundee together and the best team on the night wins.

“It’s the old cliche of form going out of the window.

“We have shown in recent times that we have a bit of nous and understanding over how to win derbies.

“We will give them all the respect they deserve but we go there in quite an optimistic frame of mind.”

United have won three out of their last four clashes with Dundee.

An Ian Harkes strike separated the sides earlier in the season and another win for the Tannadice side would stretch their lead over Dundee to 14 points.

It would also give United’s top six ambitions a shot in the arm after a last-minute Liel Abada strike for Celtic blocked them from leapfrogging Aberdeen on Saturday.

United’s youth-packed side saw five players under 21 featuring in that defeat.

And Courts hopes the youngsters will learn from their Celtic Park experience.

“We want to harness the disappointment from the defeat to Celtic,” added Courts.

“We can then use it as a catalyst to get the three points on Tuesday.

“Young players learn from being exposed to big environment like Celtic Park

“When you are able to turn the home fans hostile then you know you are doing something right as an away team.

“Tuesday night will be completely different because it will be a bit of a frenzied atmosphere.

“It needs cool heads from us as staff and cool heads from the players who have been over the course before.”