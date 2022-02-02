4 Dundee United talking points: Derby debut, comeback star, patience on new boys and missing Max Biamou

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

4 Dundee United talking points: Derby debut, comeback star, patience on new boys and missing Max Biamou

By Ewan Smith
February 2 2022, 12.00pm Updated: February 2 2022, 4.01pm
Tony Watt and Charlie Adam clashed during the Dundee v Dundee United match
It was never going to be a night for pretty football as Dundee United battled it out with city rivals Dundee.

But while the game ended in a 0-0 stalemate, this was far from a dull encounter.

It was frantic, nervy and, at times, pulsating.

Ultimately, though, it ended without a winner as Dundee dropped to bottom spot.

At the same time, United failed to leapfrog Aberdeen into sixth.

Courier Sport was at Dens Park and here are four talking points from the clash:

Dundee United derby debutant Ross Graham was ‘outstanding’

Tam Courts heaped the praise on Dundee United youngster Ross Graham after a Dundee derby debut.

And it’s hard to argue with that assessment.

Graham joined Dunfermline on a season’s loan after penning a new three-year contract in the summer.

Ross Graham made an impressive derby debut for Dundee United

But short-term stint at Pars was cut short by United and he has been given an opportunity to impress at Tannadice.

Graham became the 12th academy graduate to feature this season when he made his debut as a sub at Celtic Park.

And he was against trusted by Courts in the derby, producing an assured, commanding display.

Luckless Liam Smith returns

It’s been a long wait for Liam Smith to play football again.

But after five months on the sidelines, the wing-back finally got back on the pitch as he replaced Kieran Freeman as a second-half substitute.

Smith impressed during his 34-minute run out and will surely take a lot of confidence the game.

In Smith’s absence, Freeman has been immense for United.

And it will be very interesting to see who wins the battle for the right wing-back slot.

Dundee United new boys forced to wait for their chance to impress

Kevin McDonald didn’t make it off the Dundee United bench

Tim Akinola and Kevin McDonald are likely to have big roles to fulfil for Dundee United between now and the end of the season.

But after arriving at United on the eve of the game, neither player got their chance to shine at Dundee.

Akinola will replace Jeando Fuchs with his combative midfield style, while McDonald will add some guile and craft.

It’s likely both will feature at some stage of United’s trip to St Johnstone on Saturday.

What next for Max Biamou?

Max Biamou has barely featured

Dundee United tried their best to help seal a transfer deadline day move for Max Biamou.

But with Cambridge United and Colchester United both credited with an interest in the French striker the paperwork couldn’t be completed on time.

Biamou is now with United until the summer.

And while injury and lack of match fitness has restricted him to a grand total of just 55 minutes in a United shirt.

On paper, Biamou could offer United a different option in attack but he remains very much at the back of the queue.

