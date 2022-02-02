4 Dundee United talking points: Derby debut, comeback star, patience on new boys and missing Max Biamou

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was never going to be a night for pretty football as Dundee United battled it out with city rivals Dundee.

But while the game ended in a 0-0 stalemate, this was far from a dull encounter.

It was frantic, nervy and, at times, pulsating.

Ultimately, though, it ended without a winner as Dundee dropped to bottom spot.

At the same time, United failed to leapfrog Aberdeen into sixth.

Courier Sport was at Dens Park and here are four talking points from the clash:

Dundee United derby debutant Ross Graham was ‘outstanding’

Tam Courts heaped the praise on Dundee United youngster Ross Graham after a Dundee derby debut.

And it’s hard to argue with that assessment.

Graham joined Dunfermline on a season’s loan after penning a new three-year contract in the summer.

But short-term stint at Pars was cut short by United and he has been given an opportunity to impress at Tannadice.

Graham became the 12th academy graduate to feature this season when he made his debut as a sub at Celtic Park.

And he was against trusted by Courts in the derby, producing an assured, commanding display.

Luckless Liam Smith returns

It’s been a long wait for Liam Smith to play football again.

But after five months on the sidelines, the wing-back finally got back on the pitch as he replaced Kieran Freeman as a second-half substitute.

🗣"The first 45 minutes passed and it wasn't a great performance from us. In the second half, the players started to find pockets of space, were attacking the wings and probably had the best chance of the game 📺 Tam Courts and Ian Harkes speak to DUTV after this evening's derby — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) February 2, 2022

Smith impressed during his 34-minute run out and will surely take a lot of confidence the game.

In Smith’s absence, Freeman has been immense for United.

And it will be very interesting to see who wins the battle for the right wing-back slot.

Dundee United new boys forced to wait for their chance to impress

Tim Akinola and Kevin McDonald are likely to have big roles to fulfil for Dundee United between now and the end of the season.

But after arriving at United on the eve of the game, neither player got their chance to shine at Dundee.

Akinola will replace Jeando Fuchs with his combative midfield style, while McDonald will add some guile and craft.

It’s likely both will feature at some stage of United’s trip to St Johnstone on Saturday.

What next for Max Biamou?

Dundee United tried their best to help seal a transfer deadline day move for Max Biamou.

But with Cambridge United and Colchester United both credited with an interest in the French striker the paperwork couldn’t be completed on time.

Biamou is now with United until the summer.

And while injury and lack of match fitness has restricted him to a grand total of just 55 minutes in a United shirt.

On paper, Biamou could offer United a different option in attack but he remains very much at the back of the queue.