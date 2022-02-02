Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Declan Glass relishing Championship title race as Dundee United youngster’s Kilmarnock loan confirmed

By Scott Lorimer
February 2 2022, 12.21pm
On the move: Declan Glass
Dundee United youngster Declan Glass has joined Championship side Kilmarnock on loan, it has been confirmed.

The 21-year-old has struggled to find game time with the Tangerines after his recovery from a serious knee injury.

Limited to just six starts with United this season he will now see out the rest of the campaign with the Ayrshire side.

Glass, 21, netted a wondergoal in Dundee United’s 3-1 Boxing Day loss to Hibernian and is highly-regarded by the Tannadice side having penned a deal to keep him at the club until 2023.

Declan Glass scored a stunning goal in Dundee United's recent 3-1 defeat to Hibs at Tannadice,.
Glass said the move happened swiftly and he is relishing a Championship title race with Derek McInnes’ side.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” he told the Kilmarnock website. “It happened very quickly over the last couple of days and I’m thrilled to be here.

“I got a phone call on Sunday night and I didn’t hesitate about coming here, I was keen to go and everything got sorted.

“Kilmarnock is a big club and I know there will be pressure to try and win the league and get back to the Scottish Premiership.

“I’m looking forward to working in that environment and with that level of pressure.

“Hopefully I can relish it and put in good performances.”

Glass could make his Killie debut on Friday night when they take on Arbroath in a top of the table clash.

Kilmarnock sit just one point behind the Lichties with 14 league games to go.

