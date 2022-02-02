Declan Glass relishing Championship title race as Dundee United youngster’s Kilmarnock loan confirmed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United youngster Declan Glass has joined Championship side Kilmarnock on loan, it has been confirmed.

The 21-year-old has struggled to find game time with the Tangerines after his recovery from a serious knee injury.

Limited to just six starts with United this season he will now see out the rest of the campaign with the Ayrshire side.

Glass, 21, netted a wondergoal in Dundee United’s 3-1 Boxing Day loss to Hibernian and is highly-regarded by the Tannadice side having penned a deal to keep him at the club until 2023.

Glass said the move happened swiftly and he is relishing a Championship title race with Derek McInnes’ side.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” he told the Kilmarnock website. “It happened very quickly over the last couple of days and I’m thrilled to be here.

“I got a phone call on Sunday night and I didn’t hesitate about coming here, I was keen to go and everything got sorted.

“Kilmarnock is a big club and I know there will be pressure to try and win the league and get back to the Scottish Premiership.

“I’m looking forward to working in that environment and with that level of pressure.

“Hopefully I can relish it and put in good performances.”

Glass could make his Killie debut on Friday night when they take on Arbroath in a top of the table clash.

Kilmarnock sit just one point behind the Lichties with 14 league games to go.