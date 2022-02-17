Tam Courts: Ross Graham has overcome Dunfermline disappointment to deliver for Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross Graham has overcome a disappointing Dunfermline loan spell to deliver the goods for Dundee United.

Graham has been outstanding in the United defence since making his debut in the 1-0 defeat to Celtic last month.

He has helped United keep four consecutive clean sheets against Dundee, St Johnstone, Motherwell and Partick Thistle.

A former Shed season ticket holder, Graham came through the academy ranks at United.

United fans have quickly taken him to their hearts but his stunning impact at Tannadice comes on the back of a difficult Dunfermline move.

Graham made just eight starts for Pars as they plunged to the foot of the Championship as his confidence took a hit.

But he is riding on a crest of a wave right now.

“Football can change very quickly,” said United boss Tam Courts.

“Ross sat on his heels for a few months at Dunfermline. He would have had to do a lot of thinking and some soul-searching.

“So when his chance has come at Dundee United – perhaps unexpectedly in his mind – he’s taken it.

“He’s thought to himself ‘Wow, this is an opportunity I need to capitalise on.’

“So far he has capitalised on all opportunities he has been given here.”

Tam Courts: No issue with Dunfermline over Ross Graham loan

Graham’s season-long loan spell at Pars was cut short in January.

With Kerr Smith clinching a move to Aston Villa, a pathway to the United first team opened up.

And Graham has been exceptional for United during Charlie Mulgrew’s injury lay-off.

“The decision for Ross to come back was a combination of factors,” added Courts.

“We have been quite clear over what his developmental needs are.

⛔️ 'You shall not pass' Ross Graham – He's one of our own 🧡#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/nCc523R0z6 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) February 10, 2022

“If he wasn’t going to have those met at Dunfermline then he needed to come back into our environment.

“We have a good relationship with Dunfermline. It’s their prerogative over who they do and don’t pick.

“We never stipulate that they must pick our players but maybe, inadvertently, it has worked out in his favour.”