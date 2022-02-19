Ilmari Niskanen keen to help Dundee United do the double over Borussia Dortmund-busting Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ilmari Niskanen keen to help Dundee United do the double over Borussia Dortmund-busting Rangers

By Ewan Smith
February 19 2022, 8.00am
Ilmari Niskanen is determined to help Dundee United produce another shock win over Rangers
Ilmari Niskanen is determined to help Dundee United produce another shock win over Rangers

Ilmari Niskanen insists Dundee United can conquer Borussia Dortmund-busting Rangers for a second time on Sunday.

Rangers sent shockwaves around Europe with an incredible 4-2 away win in Dortmund on Thursday night.

But as they prepare to travel to Tannadice on Sunday, Gers will come up against a United side that beat them 1-0 earlier in the season.

“Rangers did brilliantly against Dortmund and it shows how tough the challenge we face on Sunday is,” said Niskanen who starred in Germany for Ingolstadt 04.

“For them to score four goals against one of the top teams in the world just highlights their quality up front.

Ilmari Niskanen
Ilmari Niskanen is determined against Rangers

“It’s a massive achievement to go to Dortmund and win.

“They are usually such a good team at home, so it is a good result for Rangers.

“The result will have surprised a few people.

“I still read the German media and everyone there was amazed by the result on Thursday.

“It was a huge shock for people in Germany.

“We have to defend well against Rangers but we haven’t lost a goal in our last four games so we are confident.

“We have had a whole week to prepare. They have played on Thursday night, so we have to take advantage of that.

“I think it could impact on them as they have had a tough game. They then need come to Tannadice and play Dortmund on Thursday again.

“They have so many quality players that they will rotate their squad but we believe we can compete with them.”

Ilmari Niskanen watched Dundee United win over Rangers on German TV

Ilmari Niskanen was proud of how his team-mates performed against Rangers in August

Niskanen joined United in late August.

He watched them beat Rangers two weeks earlier, courtesy of Jamie Robson’s winner.

“I watched the game from August when I was back in Germany,” added Niskanen.

“The deal was close to happening so I decided to watch it.

“I was really happy with the team winning. The boys did so well in the game at Tannadice.

“Even in the game at Ibrox we had such a young squad playing that day and only lost 1-0.

“Rangers didn’t have that many chances that day and we had a good chance to score.

“We have a lot of belief in our squad and we think we can challenge them.

Ilmari Niskanen has a lot of belief in the Dundee United squad

“These are the games you want to play in as they are big matches.

“We have done well against the Old Firm this season.

“The last Celtic game at home was disappointing but otherwise they have been tight games.

“But the previous games don’t matter now and we have to just focus on this game.”

