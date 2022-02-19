Ilmari Niskanen keen to help Dundee United do the double over Borussia Dortmund-busting Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ilmari Niskanen insists Dundee United can conquer Borussia Dortmund-busting Rangers for a second time on Sunday.

Rangers sent shockwaves around Europe with an incredible 4-2 away win in Dortmund on Thursday night.

But as they prepare to travel to Tannadice on Sunday, Gers will come up against a United side that beat them 1-0 earlier in the season.

“Rangers did brilliantly against Dortmund and it shows how tough the challenge we face on Sunday is,” said Niskanen who starred in Germany for Ingolstadt 04.

“For them to score four goals against one of the top teams in the world just highlights their quality up front.

“It’s a massive achievement to go to Dortmund and win.

“They are usually such a good team at home, so it is a good result for Rangers.

“The result will have surprised a few people.

“I still read the German media and everyone there was amazed by the result on Thursday.

Let that sink in, Rangers supporters. Winning 4-2 at Borussia Dortmund. What a journey this club has been on the last 10 years. Incredible.#UEL pic.twitter.com/qkDhxnWhxo — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 17, 2022

“It was a huge shock for people in Germany.

“We have to defend well against Rangers but we haven’t lost a goal in our last four games so we are confident.

“We have had a whole week to prepare. They have played on Thursday night, so we have to take advantage of that.

“I think it could impact on them as they have had a tough game. They then need come to Tannadice and play Dortmund on Thursday again.

“They have so many quality players that they will rotate their squad but we believe we can compete with them.”

Ilmari Niskanen watched Dundee United win over Rangers on German TV

Niskanen joined United in late August.

He watched them beat Rangers two weeks earlier, courtesy of Jamie Robson’s winner.

“I watched the game from August when I was back in Germany,” added Niskanen.

“The deal was close to happening so I decided to watch it.

Here's a look at Jamie Robson's first goal since 2017 that has given @dundeeunitedfc the lead at Tannadice against Rangers 👇 How will this one end up? 🤔 Watch the game live on Sky Sports Football now 📺pic.twitter.com/Bw8vlAdvvR — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 7, 2021

“I was really happy with the team winning. The boys did so well in the game at Tannadice.

“Even in the game at Ibrox we had such a young squad playing that day and only lost 1-0.

“Rangers didn’t have that many chances that day and we had a good chance to score.

“We have a lot of belief in our squad and we think we can challenge them.

“These are the games you want to play in as they are big matches.

“We have done well against the Old Firm this season.

“The last Celtic game at home was disappointing but otherwise they have been tight games.

“But the previous games don’t matter now and we have to just focus on this game.”