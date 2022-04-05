Tam Courts gives Marc McNulty fitness update as Dundee United boss insists chance to edge Dee closer to the drop is ‘strictly business’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tam Courts gives Marc McNulty fitness update as Dundee United boss insists chance to edge Dee closer to the drop is ‘strictly business’

By Alan Temple
April 5 2022, 10.25pm
Precaution: McNulty
Precaution: McNulty

Tam Courts has revealed that Marc McNulty did not take part in Dundee United training on Tuesday.

However, the Tannadice gaffer expects the Scotland international to be fit for Saturday’s Dundee derby following the ‘precautionary’ measure.

Both McNulty and strike-partner Tony Watt ran themselves into the ground during United’s crucial 1-1 draw against Hibernian at the weekend.

McNulty was withdrawn with 11 minutes left on the clock after falling to the turf clutching his leg.

An exhausted Watt was later replaced by 16-year-old Rory MacLeod.

And Courts has offered an insight into his squad management ahead of a crucial portion of the campaign.

Taking no risks: Courts

“Sparky [Marc McNulty] is looking okay,” explained Courts. “He didn’t train on Tuesday but that is mostly through precaution.

“We don’t carry the biggest of squads and we’ve had some fairly consistent injury concerns this year.

“This is a time of the season when we can’t take unnecessary risks.

Tony [Watt] and Sparky came off at Easter Road, but Sparky was the only one who didn’t train. We’ll look after him and hopefully he plays a part in the middle or latter part of the week, with a view to the derby.”

Courier Sport has also learned that the injury which prompted on-loan Tim Akinola to return to parent club Arsenal is a season-ending one.

Akinola, who made one appearance for United, will not play again this term

That necessitated the luckless midfielder remaining with the Gunners for the rest of the season, rather than United choosing not to bring him back north.

‘Bragging rights’

The Tangerines’ hard-fought point against Hibs means that avoiding defeat against their fiercest foes will secure top six football in the Premiership for the first time since 2015.

However, United fans have altogether loftier hopes for Saturday’s showdown.

A victory at Tannadice would see the hosts bolster their European aspirations and, in the process, deal a major blow to Dundee’s survival hopes.

The latter is far from a priority for Courts.

“I think there’s always pressure from your own fans because they want the bragging rights in the city,” he continued. “It was great to be able deliver those at Tannadice at the beginning of the season [1-0 win].

“Regardless of league positions, we want to achieve that again.

“There will be a lot of motivations on the day, but ours is purely professional. It is strictly business.

“We want three points, to finish our pre-split campaign on a high and stay in fourth position — I’m sure the fans will enjoy their day if we achieve that goal.”

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin McDonald will ‘never say a bad word’ about Dundee – but friendships are on hold when United host rivals

