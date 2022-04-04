Liam Smith names Dundee United display he reckons topped 6-2 destruction derby

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Smith lapped up every moment of the demolition derby as Dundee United hit Dundee for six.

However, the Tannadice ace reckons United played even better in a 2-0 triumph across the road.

Smith, 25, boasts an enviable record against the Dark Blues since joining the Tangerines, with two wins and two draws — including the 0-0 stalemate at Dens Park in January — in his four outings.

The most famous of those encounters was a 6-2 destruction of Dundee in August 2019, with a Calum Butcher brace and goals from Louis Appere, Lawrence Shankland, Ian Harkes and Cammy Smith doing the damage.

“Everything we touched went in,” smiled Smith, recalling the victory.

However, the versatile former Hearts and St Mirren man believes the 2-0 win at Dens Park later that season — in which he notched an assist — was a more complete performance.

And regardless of the margin of victory this Saturday, three points is all that matters to Smith.

“The 6-2 game is the one that sticks in your mind because there were so many goals,” he continued. “To win any derby game by that margin is incredible.

“But I actually felt we played better in the 2-0 game at Dens — that was the better all-round performance. Sometimes that is just how football works.

⚽️ – Centre Back

👤 – Calum Butcher

👕 – @dundeeunitedfc 🗣️ "The versatile defensive player stood out at both centre midfield and centre-back as Dundee United hammered rivals Dundee 6-2 at Tannadice" Read it 👉 https://t.co/wfm02HiZGe#TOTW | #SPFL pic.twitter.com/JPq5iCZYPl — SPFL (@spfl) September 3, 2019

“I haven’t lost a derby since I came here. It has all been positive memories and I want to keep that going.

“You’d just as happily win 1-0, as long as you give the fans those bragging rights.”

Massive

United host their fierce city foes safe in the knowledge that avoiding defeat will secure their place in the top-six.

However, Tam Courts’ charges will be desperate to claim all three points to bolster their burgeoning European charge and, in the process, edge Dundee a little closer to the drop.

And the bumper home support — United sold out all of their tickets last week — underlines the anticipation building.

“It’s a big game for both teams,” added Smith. “We have sold our allocation already and I’m sure Dundee will have their fans behind them.

“They are not having as good a season as we are but there will still be interest in it. It’s a massive game for them too.

“You can tell how much it means to the city. Being involved in it is great and, for me, it stands right up there with the other derbies in Scotland.”