Dundee United analysis: Has Mathew Cudjoe played his way into Tannadice derby picture?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United analysis: Has Mathew Cudjoe played his way into Tannadice derby picture?

By Alan Temple
April 4 2022, 12.30pm Updated: April 4 2022, 1.01pm
Matthew Cudjoe
Matthew Cudjoe was live-wire against the Hibees

Dundee United boss Tam Courts saw the signs of ‘an exciting player’ being crafted.

Impressed teammate Tony Watt declared: ‘What a talent’.

But has Ghanaian debutant Mathew Cudjoe done enough to play his way into derby contention?

Following a bright 11-minute cameo in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Hibernian, the waspish teenager certainly hopes so.

“I hope next week against Dundee, that I can come in and do better,” a beaming Cudjoe said. “I hope there is more to come.”

Immediate impact

Cudjoe’s introduction buoyed an already bouncing 2,000-strong travelling support at Easter Road, such has been their desire to see the diminutive forward in action.

With a trial period at Bayern Munich and an Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations title under his belt, his debut was long-awaited.

Cudjoe’s first touch was met by a deafening roar and the excitement only built further. Cudjoe was brave, direct and aggressive; 5ft 6ins of fury.

There was a glimpse of end product there, too.

Cudjoe's touches
Cudjoe’s touches, pictured, were in more dangerous areas than many of his teammates

Of his seven touches — a not inconsequential tally in a short period of time, especially when Hibs were pushing for a winner — two of those came in the opposition box.

Only Ilmari Niskanen (six) and Adrian Sporle (three) registered more for United in the entire match.

He got one shot away, drifting inches wide of the post, and boasted 75% accuracy from his four passes in the final third.

By way of reference, Cudjoe enjoyed more touches in the opposition box than Marc McNulty (one), Tony Watt (one) and Nicky Clark (none).

All of those players also failed to register a shot, unlike Cudjoe.

It must be noted that Clark was deployed in a far deeper role in the capital, as illustrated by his average position (below), which found him (No.10) often United’s deepest midfielder.

The deeper role of Clarke, No.10, was an intriguing sub-plot

Likewise, Watt’s role was far from that of an out-and-out striker, as underlined by his fine run and delivery for United’s opening goal.

And Cudjoe benefited from entering the fray at a time when the contest was becoming stretched.

Nevertheless, it appears that he is well equipped to conjure something from nothing.

Big call for Courts

Whether that maverick, wild-card factor is deemed necessary from the start against Dundee — a game that United will hope to dominate and provide service for McNulty, should he be passed fit — is another matter entirely.

Mathew Cudjoe
Immediate favourite: Cudjoe

A sense of Cudjoe’s raw inexperience was afforded at the other end during a breathless debut, as he hung out a loose leg in the path of Hibs’ Chris Mueller.

The hosts howled for a penalty as the American hit the deck. Tangerine hearts skipped a beat.

“The referee was closer than me so I’ll trust that he got that right,” smiled Courts afterwards.

Bedding in process

But Cudjoe’s impact did not go unnoticed by Courts, who reckons there was sufficient promise to suggest he will be an impactful option in the future.

Courts also explained his decision to wait five months before handing the youngster his first-team bow, given he arrived on these shores in November.

“It’s been a few months of integrating Mathew, getting him comfortable,” said the United boss. “He’s come from a different continent so that’s key.

“You could see that the fans were excited to see him and he had a couple of very interesting moments.

“I thought he showed enough to suggest that he will be an exciting player for us.”

EXCLUSIVE: Top Ghanaian journalist gives lowdown on Mathew Cudjoe – the new Dundee United star once showered with CASH by adoring African fans

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]