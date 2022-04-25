Dundee United and St Johnstone strikes nominated for PFA’s Premiership Goal of the Season gong – and YOU can vote for winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Dundee United and St Johnstone strikes nominated for PFA’s Premiership Goal of the Season gong – and YOU can vote for winner

By Scott Lorimer
April 25 2022, 10.58am Updated: April 25 2022, 2.02pm
St Johnstone players pile on top of Callum Hendry after his Goal of the Season-nominated strike.
Two Dundee United strikes and a St Johnstone stunner have been shortlisted for the 2021/22 PFA Premiership Goal of the Season.

In total, 10 goals have been nominated for the award with the winner being announced at the prestigious PFA awards dinner on Sunday May 1.

Of the goals, three come from Tayside clubs with Declan Glass, Liam Smith and Callum Hendry up for the gong.

And it’s up to fans to have their final say on the winner in an online poll.

Declan Glass v Hibs

Glass’ incredible solo strike against Hibs in late December caught the attention of the judges.

The 21-year-old, currently on loan at Kilmarnock, picked up the ball in the middle of the park and weaved his way past the Hibs’ defence before firing a shot into the bottom left corner.

The strike was the only high point of the game for United, going down 3-1 at Tannadice.

Liam Smith v Hearts

Tangerine teammate Smith is also nominated for a goal against Edinburgh rivals Hearts in their 2-2 draw at Tannadice in March.

The 26-year-old levelled the scoring at 1-1 almost immediately after the restart, firing an unstoppable right foot strike into the top corner from 25 yards.

Callum Hendry v Motherwell

Completing the Tayside trio of nominees Callum Hendry’s van Basten-esque strike, which earned St Johnstone a dramatic late win against Motherwell in March.

Hendry lashed a left-footed volley past the Well keeper after once bounce from a long passing the dying moments of the game.

The full list:

Other nominees, include Tony Watt scoring AGAINST Dundee United for Motherwell in November and Joseph Hungbo’s sensational free-kick against Dundee at Dens Park.

Supporters can vote for their favoured strike via the Sky Sports website. Voting closes on Friday at 5pm.

The list in full:

1. James Tavernier (Rangers) v St Johnstone – September 11

2. Connor Ronan (St Mirren) v Rangers – October 24

3. Harry Clarke (Ross County) v Dundee – October 27

4. Joseph Hungbo (Ross County) v Dundee – October 27

5. Tony Watt (Motherwell) v Dundee United – November 30

6. Tom Rogic (Celtic) v Dundee United – 5th December

7. Declan Glass (Dundee United) v Hibernian – December 26

8. Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian) v Ross County – February 19

9. Liam Smith (Dundee United) v Hearts – March 5

10. Barrie McKay (Hearts) v Livingston – March 19

Arbroath duo nominated for top PFA Championship award

