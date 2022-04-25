Dundee United and St Johnstone strikes nominated for PFA’s Premiership Goal of the Season gong – and YOU can vote for winner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two Dundee United strikes and a St Johnstone stunner have been shortlisted for the 2021/22 PFA Premiership Goal of the Season.

In total, 10 goals have been nominated for the award with the winner being announced at the prestigious PFA awards dinner on Sunday May 1.

Of the goals, three come from Tayside clubs with Declan Glass, Liam Smith and Callum Hendry up for the gong.

And it’s up to fans to have their final say on the winner in an online poll.

Declan Glass v Hibs

Glass’ incredible solo strike against Hibs in late December caught the attention of the judges.

The 21-year-old, currently on loan at Kilmarnock, picked up the ball in the middle of the park and weaved his way past the Hibs’ defence before firing a shot into the bottom left corner.

The strike was the only high point of the game for United, going down 3-1 at Tannadice.

Liam Smith v Hearts

Tangerine teammate Smith is also nominated for a goal against Edinburgh rivals Hearts in their 2-2 draw at Tannadice in March.

The 26-year-old levelled the scoring at 1-1 almost immediately after the restart, firing an unstoppable right foot strike into the top corner from 25 yards.

Callum Hendry v Motherwell

Completing the Tayside trio of nominees Callum Hendry’s van Basten-esque strike, which earned St Johnstone a dramatic late win against Motherwell in March.

Hendry lashed a left-footed volley past the Well keeper after once bounce from a long passing the dying moments of the game.

The full list:

Other nominees, include Tony Watt scoring AGAINST Dundee United for Motherwell in November and Joseph Hungbo’s sensational free-kick against Dundee at Dens Park.

🤩We're giving YOU the chance to vote for the @PFAScotland Scottish Premiership goal of the season so far! Watch the 12 contenders and click the link below to cast your vote before 5pm on Friday!👇 — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) April 25, 2022

Supporters can vote for their favoured strike via the Sky Sports website. Voting closes on Friday at 5pm.

The list in full:

1. James Tavernier (Rangers) v St Johnstone – September 11

2. Connor Ronan (St Mirren) v Rangers – October 24

3. Harry Clarke (Ross County) v Dundee – October 27

4. Joseph Hungbo (Ross County) v Dundee – October 27

5. Tony Watt (Motherwell) v Dundee United – November 30

6. Tom Rogic (Celtic) v Dundee United – 5th December

7. Declan Glass (Dundee United) v Hibernian – December 26

8. Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian) v Ross County – February 19

9. Liam Smith (Dundee United) v Hearts – March 5

10. Barrie McKay (Hearts) v Livingston – March 19