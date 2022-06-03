Charlie Mulgrew: Europe-bound Dundee United star vows to hang up boots the minute he loses ‘hunger to win’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charlie Mulgrew: Europe-bound Dundee United star vows to hang up boots the minute he loses ‘hunger to win’

By Neil Robertson
June 3 2022, 10.27pm
Charlie Mulgrew insists his hunger to succeed with Dundee United remains undiminished
Charlie Mulgrew insists he will hang up his boots the minute he loses his hunger to succeed.

The former Scotland and Celtic star signed for Dundee United last summer on a two-year deal after leaving Blackburn Rovers.

The veteran quickly became a key player for Tam Courts’ side, with the Tangerines eventually finishing fourth and securing European football.

Now, Mulgrew is looking forward to adding another chapter to his illustrious career next season, driven on by his continuing will to win.

Charlie Mulgrew is relishing the prospect of European football with Dundee United

The 36-year-old said: “I spoke to the manager and the sporting director before I came here.

“I made it clear I still had the hunger and that’s important because as you get older, it gets questioned.

“Some may see it as you are just trying to see your career out, which maybe happened with players in the past.

“But I always knew the minute that happens, I will stop playing because I can’t enjoy it the same if I don’t have that hunger to win.

“When I came here, realistically outside Celtic and Rangers, you had as good a chance as anybody to get up the league.

Charlie Mulgrew (right) with Dundee United team-mates Ryan Edwards and Benjamin Siegrist

“So in my mind I was pushing for up at the top end of the league.

“I think the management and the boys have all been the same – they have been pushing for that as well and we wanted to finish fourth.

“So it has lived up to expectations but you just never know which teams are going to be brilliant, which teams are maybe not going to have a great season.”

United are back in Europe for the first time in 10 years and Mulgrew could not hide his delight at helping the club achieve that goal.

He added: “It’s brilliant. When we got into the top six, that was always the aim.

“At the start of the season, we all set individual goals and some people maybe had their sights on different things but once we got top six, we came together and we knew that European football was a possibility.

“It is a great feeling and we wanted to get fourth to finish on a high.

“You only get one chance at a career and you want to make it the best you can.

“I want to do the best I can for Dundee United and hopefully in Europe we can have a go at it as well.”

Proving doubters wrong

There were question marks over United at the start of last season under rookie boss Tam Courts but Mulgrew insisted the Tangerines have proved the doubters wrong.

Mulgrew said: “If people did question us, then I don’t know what they expected.

“I suppose we have shown we are capable of competing at the top end of this league and getting European football.

“We are not getting carried away – we have got European football and finished fourth but we will quickly look to go again strongly next year.”

