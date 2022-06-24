JIM SPENCE: Dundee United youth focus is admirable – but continued progress demands experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United youth focus is admirable – but continued progress demands experience

By Jim Spence
June 24 2022, 5.30pm
Dundee United youngster Ross Graham (left) has learned from playing alongside experienced stars like Charlie Mulgrew
“You can’t win anything with kids,” is a sentence often thrown in Alan Hansen’s face, but Dundee United boss Jack Ross may have some sympathy with the former Liverpool defender as he begins building his squad.

Manchester United went on to win the Premier League with six players under the age of 23 who appeared in over 10 games in their 95/96 season but, since then, no other English Premier League side has equalled them.

In fairness, talents like Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, and David Beckham in one team only come around once in a generation.

Tannadice may have seen 17 academy players pull on the first-team shirt last season, but it’s still asking a lot for young lads to carry the weight of fans’ expectations for an entire season.

Craig Moore became the youngest Dundee United player to start a competitive match when he faced Rangers at Ibrox last season

It’s also asking too much of the seasoned professionals at the club to assume responsibilities which, in the long run, can be detrimental to their own performances and the team’s results.

Experienced hands and a squad with a decent depth of serious playing time are needed to bring the best out of the emerging talent at Tannadice.

Precociousness and the gallus adventurism of youth are a bonus for supporters who enjoy home-reared skills, but it’s too much to expect senior pros to carry the extra load of mentoring if too many apprentices are being tutored at one time in the furnace of competition.

All athletes begin to feel the aches and pains which accompany top level competition by their mid-20s – and sometimes before then.

They need to look after their own game and physical and mental wellbeing.

Charlie Mulgrew is now 36 – and has priceless experience to share with Dundee United’s youth hopefuls

While most senior pros will enjoy the challenge and the kudos which accompanies helping a young team-mate make his way in the game, there’s also a need to ensure they aren’t being over-loaded with so much responsibility it reduces their own effectiveness.

I’m a big fan of the United approach of giving youth a chance, but it’ll get its best opportunity to grow and develop if it’s garnished by the addition of a few more quality and time-served professionals.

In fact, there’s now a reasonable argument for United reigning in the investment in their youth development sector.

The academy system is now up and running well, and producing a regular crop of promising youngsters.

Dundee United have spent a significant sum upgrading Gussie Park for their youth academy teams

But bringing through the next generation isn’t the only game in town.

No club will ever produce its entire requirement from within its own ranks.

Youngsters fall by the wayside, develop at different stages and sometimes fizzle out before becoming fully luminescent.

All clubs must scour and scout for ready-made talent or players who need only a bit of finessing as opposed to two or three years of further development, without any guarantee of the finished product meeting their required standard,

Dundee United are, I suspect, at that stage now, and for the medium-to-long-term health of the club, the requirement now is for players who are almost fully fledged for immediate action.

Tony Asghar reveals Dundee United summer transfer timeline

