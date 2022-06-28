LEE WILKIE: Lots of positivity at Dundee United right now, they need to keep that up with signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Lots of positivity at Dundee United right now, they need to keep that up with signings

By Lee Wilkie
June 28 2022, 9.19am Updated: June 28 2022, 10.15am
Christian Doidge could be a great signing for Dundee United, Lee Wilkie believes
Christian Doidge could be a great signing for Dundee United, Lee Wilkie believes

There are a few similarities with Dundee and United at the moment with the new management teams settling in.

Jack Ross will want to imprint how he wants to do things on the players.

Every player is going to want to impress him in training.

That’s what clubs hope for when they bring in new managers, this new lease of life amongst the players.

Lots to be positive about

I would expect Dundee and United to be up for it over the next couple of weeks.

There is a really positive feel at United just now, especially given they are about to surpass 5,500 season tickets.

They had a really impressive season last year and Jack Ross is an exciting coach.

There is a lot to be happy about around the club just now. You hope that can keep on going and they can get another couple of signings in.

I really liked Christian Doidge at Hibs.

He was dangerous and offered a lot; he was good in the air and seemed a really tough player to play against. He’d be a really decent signing.

Dylan Levitt would be another huge signing if they get him back but I don’t think it will happen.

Levitt would be a huge signing - if United can get him again.
Levitt would be a huge signing – if United can get him again.

He is clearly rated by Manchester United who extended his contract and he’s chapping on the door with the Welsh national team.

He is the sort of player who will keep getting better and better.

If United are to get him then brilliant. If not, they need to move on.

It can only drag on for so long and they are wanting to put the effort in to try and get him on board but they can’t leave themselves short on other targets.

Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation ballot members over Gussie Park cash boost

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]