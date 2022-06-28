LEE WILKIE: Lots of positivity at Dundee United right now, they need to keep that up with signings

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There are a few similarities with Dundee and United at the moment with the new management teams settling in.

Jack Ross will want to imprint how he wants to do things on the players.

Every player is going to want to impress him in training.

That’s what clubs hope for when they bring in new managers, this new lease of life amongst the players.

Lots to be positive about

I would expect Dundee and United to be up for it over the next couple of weeks.

There is a really positive feel at United just now, especially given they are about to surpass 5,500 season tickets.

They had a really impressive season last year and Jack Ross is an exciting coach.

There is a lot to be happy about around the club just now. You hope that can keep on going and they can get another couple of signings in.

I really liked Christian Doidge at Hibs.

He was dangerous and offered a lot; he was good in the air and seemed a really tough player to play against. He’d be a really decent signing.

Dylan Levitt would be another huge signing if they get him back but I don’t think it will happen.

He is clearly rated by Manchester United who extended his contract and he’s chapping on the door with the Welsh national team.

He is the sort of player who will keep getting better and better.

If United are to get him then brilliant. If not, they need to move on.

It can only drag on for so long and they are wanting to put the effort in to try and get him on board but they can’t leave themselves short on other targets.