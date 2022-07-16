Ross Graham insists there’s ‘a lot more to come’ and outlines Dundee United ‘dream come true’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross Graham insists there is ‘a lot more’ to come as he seeks to build on a sensational breakthrough campaign with Dundee United.

Graham, 21, returned from a miserable loan spell with Dunfermline in January and proceeded to establish himself as one of the finest defensive prospects in the Premiership.

He made his United debut against Celtic, scored against Rangers, represented Scotland U21s and earned a nomination for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association young player of the year.

By any measure, it was a remarkable rise.

And Graham has no intention of resting on his laurels.

“I was happy with myself last season but there is still a lot more to come,” vowed Graham. “I can do a lot more for the team and hopefully I kick on.

“This season will be difficult because there is more expectation. It’s all about meeting the standards I set for myself.

“I set those standards last season. Everyone knows what I can do, so I have to maintain them and try to get even better.”

He added: “You can always improve in every area so that’s what I’m aiming to do, you should always be looking to get better every day.”

That determination to impress is only heightened by the arrival of a new boss, Jack Ross.

“With the new manager coming in, I want to be in making a good impression,” added Graham “He has been really positive.”

Graham and co. are back on Scottish soil to face Sunderland at Tannadice following a gruelling five-day training camp in Marbella.

A final friendly against Fleetwood follows next Saturday ahead of United’s Premiership opener against Kilmarnock.

Just five days after that clash at Rugby Park, the Terrors will embark on their first continental campaign in a decade with the first leg of their Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie.

Euro dream

For Graham, a boyhood fan who was in the crowd for United’s last European showdown against Dinamo Moscow, it is a heady prospect.

And the excitement will only build when the draw is made on Monday.

“We are looking forward to it and I’m sure the fans will be as well,” added Graham.

“Hopefully, we can get a good draw and get through to the next round.

“It will be a dream come true for me to play for United in Europe. I remember being at Tannadice for those nights as a young boy. I was at the Dinamo Moscow game 10 years ago, the last time the club was in Europe.

“It was mental that night; scraps in the stand and stuff! Hopefully, it’s not like that this time — but we want to create good memories for the fans.

“European football is massive for Dundee United. We are a huge club with a great history and this is where we want to be.

“The fans deserve nights like that and hopefully we can give them some good experiences this season.”