Ross Graham insists there’s ‘a lot more to come’ and outlines Dundee United ‘dream come true’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ross Graham insists there’s ‘a lot more to come’ and outlines Dundee United ‘dream come true’

By Alan Temple
July 16 2022, 8.00am Updated: July 16 2022, 5.23pm
Determined: Graham
Determined: Graham

Ross Graham insists there is ‘a lot more’ to come as he seeks to build on a sensational breakthrough campaign with Dundee United.

Graham, 21, returned from a miserable loan spell with Dunfermline in January and proceeded to establish himself as one of the finest defensive prospects in the Premiership.

He made his United debut against Celtic, scored against Rangers, represented Scotland U21s and earned a nomination for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association young player of the year.

By any measure, it was a remarkable rise.

And Graham has no intention of resting on his laurels.

“I was happy with myself last season but there is still a lot more to come,” vowed Graham. “I can do a lot more for the team and hopefully I kick on.

“This season will be difficult because there is more expectation. It’s all about meeting the standards I set for myself.

“I set those standards last season. Everyone knows what I can do, so I have to maintain them and try to get even better.”

He added: “You can always improve in every area so that’s what I’m aiming to do, you should always be looking to get better every day.”

That determination to impress is only heightened by the arrival of a new boss, Jack Ross.

“With the new manager coming in, I want to be in making a good impression,” added Graham “He has been really positive.”

Progress: Ross Graham

Graham and co. are back on Scottish soil to face Sunderland at Tannadice following a gruelling five-day training camp in Marbella.

A final friendly against Fleetwood follows next Saturday ahead of United’s Premiership opener against Kilmarnock.

Just five days after that clash at Rugby Park, the Terrors will embark on their first continental campaign in a decade with the first leg of their Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie.

Euro dream

For Graham, a boyhood fan who was in the crowd for United’s last European showdown against Dinamo Moscow, it is a heady prospect.

And the excitement will only build when the draw is made on Monday.

The Europa Conference League trophy

“We are looking forward to it and I’m sure the fans will be as well,” added Graham.

“Hopefully, we can get a good draw and get through to the next round.

“It will be a dream come true for me to play for United in Europe. I remember being at Tannadice for those nights as a young boy. I was at the Dinamo Moscow game 10 years ago, the last time the club was in Europe.

“It was mental that night; scraps in the stand and stuff! Hopefully, it’s not like that this time — but we want to create good memories for the fans.

“European football is massive for Dundee United. We are a huge club with a great history and this is where we want to be.

“The fans deserve nights like that and hopefully we can give them some good experiences this season.”

Ross Graham reveals key to emerging from Dunfermline ‘downer’ to shine at Dundee United

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]