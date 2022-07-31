Dundee United prospect bags HAT-TRICK on dream debut debut following loan switch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Declan Glass enjoyed a dream debut after joining Derry City on loan from Dundee United.

Glass, 22, notched a first-half hat-trick as the Candystripes swept aside Oliver Bond Celtic in the FAI Cup second round.

The Tannadice youngster also bagged a further two assists on Saturday as he announced his arrival at Brandywell in scintillating fashion.

Glass, who will return to United in November after penning a contract extension until 2024, teed up James Akintunde for the opening goal before running riot with a clinical treble.

Akintunde made it five, before Glass was again the provider as former United defender Mark Connolly headed home at the back-post.

Jamie McGonigle completed the rout.

Glass already made 28 senior appearances for United, claiming two goals and two assists.

The gifted playmaker spent the second half of last season on loan with Kilmarnock, while he has thrived during previous formative stints with Airdrie and Cove Rangers.