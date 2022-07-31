Dundee United prospect bags HAT-TRICK on dream debut debut following loan switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United prospect bags HAT-TRICK on dream debut debut following loan switch

By Alan Temple
July 31 2022, 2.00pm
Delight: Glass took home the match ball
Delight: Glass took home the match ball

Declan Glass enjoyed a dream debut after joining Derry City on loan from Dundee United.

Glass, 22, notched a first-half hat-trick as the Candystripes swept aside Oliver Bond Celtic in the FAI Cup second round.

The Tannadice youngster also bagged a further two assists on Saturday as he announced his arrival at Brandywell in scintillating fashion.

Glass celebrates after rippling the net

Glass, who will return to United in November after penning a contract extension until 2024, teed up James Akintunde for the opening goal before running riot with a clinical treble.

Akintunde made it five, before Glass was again the provider as former United defender Mark Connolly headed home at the back-post.

Jamie McGonigle completed the rout.

Glass already made 28 senior appearances for United, claiming two goals and two assists.

The gifted playmaker spent the second half of last season on loan with Kilmarnock, while he has thrived during previous formative stints with Airdrie and Cove Rangers.

4 Dundee United talking points as Craig Sibbald answers burning question

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]