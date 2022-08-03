Jack Ross gives Aberdeen talk short shrift as Dundee United boss outlines what Jamie McGrath will bring to Tannadice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jack Ross gives Aberdeen talk short shrift as Dundee United boss outlines what Jamie McGrath will bring to Tannadice

By Alan Temple
August 3 2022, 10.24pm
Signing No.7: McGrath
Signing No.7: McGrath

Jack Ross has lauded the ‘quality’, ‘versatility’ and ‘goal threat’ of new Dundee United arrival Jamie McGrath.

The Ireland international penned a season-long loan from Wigan Athletic on Wednesday afternoon, with Ross quipping that it was ‘third time lucky’ after previous attempts to secure McGrath’s signature while Hibs boss.

The attacking midfielder notched 20 goals and seven assists during two successful campaigns with St Mirren, while he shone with St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk prior to crossing the water.

And Ross has outlined why he has been such a long-time admirer of McGrath.

Arrival No7: Jamie McGrath

“His best years are ahead of him and Jamie gives us a really good dynamic middle-to-front,” said Ross. “I think everyone in Scotland recognises the quality Jamie possesses and showed when he was at St Mirren

“He deals with the ball, which is important to me, and there is a versatility that is important within any modern squad.

“Jamie also has a willingness to run beyond players, which is not that common for midfield players now.  It is something that you have to work hard on — but he has that ability and carries a goal threat.

“He ticks a lot of boxes of the profile of the type of player we were looking for to play in that area.”

AZ bow

McGrath will be in contention for an immediate debut against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday, with Ross adding: “Wigan had quite a lengthy pre-season and Jamie completed that.

AZ celebrate beating Tuzla in the previous round

“He played a number of minutes in their pre-season — that was part of the challenge of waiting to see if he was going to become available —  and hadn’t been ostracised.

“He was in their squad at the weekend against Preston and has a willingness to be involved [against AZ].”

As news of McGrath’s impending switch broke on Tuesday evening, Dons chairman Dave Cormack tweeted ‘we rejected a loan player who wanted to come to Aberdeen due to their club’s demands’ in an apparent riposte to suggestions that the Reds had been gazumped.

I have no idea if there was or there wasn’t [contact with Aberdeen],” said Ross. “But it has always been about trying to bring him to Dundee United for us.

“There have been various aspects to that. What the club did last year helps — and also what we are trying to do moving forward. There is an ambition to keep that upwards trajectory.”

Successful summer

And Ross is full of praise for the club’s hierarchy for masterminding an impressive summer of business, with McGrath joining Dylan Levitt, Steven Fletcher, Craig Sibbald, Mark Birighitti, Aziz Behich and Glenn Middleton as new arrivals.

Sporting director Tony Asghar, left, has spearheaded a fine transfer window for United

“The club has delivered what it said it would in terms of the calibre of player we’ve brought in,” said Ross. “There has been a patience around it and I’ve been prepared to do that as well.

“Tony [Asghar, sporting director] would reiterate that I don’t get panicky about it.

“If we had to go into the season still a couple short, that would be okay. We would have got there eventually.

“But the owner [Mark Ogren] has supported the club and he wants to continue to build on what it has achieved over the last few years.”

Meanwhile, as of Wednesday morning, United were awaiting a work permit for Australia international Behich, leaving the defender with a race against time to be in contention for Thursday’s fixture.

Jamie McGrath on why he chose Dundee United amid ‘a couple of options’ in Scotland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]