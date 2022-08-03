Jack Ross gives Aberdeen talk short shrift as Dundee United boss outlines what Jamie McGrath will bring to Tannadice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Ross has lauded the ‘quality’, ‘versatility’ and ‘goal threat’ of new Dundee United arrival Jamie McGrath.

The Ireland international penned a season-long loan from Wigan Athletic on Wednesday afternoon, with Ross quipping that it was ‘third time lucky’ after previous attempts to secure McGrath’s signature while Hibs boss.

The attacking midfielder notched 20 goals and seven assists during two successful campaigns with St Mirren, while he shone with St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk prior to crossing the water.

And Ross has outlined why he has been such a long-time admirer of McGrath.

“His best years are ahead of him and Jamie gives us a really good dynamic middle-to-front,” said Ross. “I think everyone in Scotland recognises the quality Jamie possesses and showed when he was at St Mirren

“He deals with the ball, which is important to me, and there is a versatility that is important within any modern squad.

“Jamie also has a willingness to run beyond players, which is not that common for midfield players now. It is something that you have to work hard on — but he has that ability and carries a goal threat.

“He ticks a lot of boxes of the profile of the type of player we were looking for to play in that area.”

AZ bow

McGrath will be in contention for an immediate debut against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday, with Ross adding: “Wigan had quite a lengthy pre-season and Jamie completed that.

“He played a number of minutes in their pre-season — that was part of the challenge of waiting to see if he was going to become available — and hadn’t been ostracised.

“He was in their squad at the weekend against Preston and has a willingness to be involved [against AZ].”

As news of McGrath’s impending switch broke on Tuesday evening, Dons chairman Dave Cormack tweeted ‘we rejected a loan player who wanted to come to Aberdeen due to their club’s demands’ in an apparent riposte to suggestions that the Reds had been gazumped.

“I have no idea if there was or there wasn’t [contact with Aberdeen],” said Ross. “But it has always been about trying to bring him to Dundee United for us.

“There have been various aspects to that. What the club did last year helps — and also what we are trying to do moving forward. There is an ambition to keep that upwards trajectory.”

Successful summer

And Ross is full of praise for the club’s hierarchy for masterminding an impressive summer of business, with McGrath joining Dylan Levitt, Steven Fletcher, Craig Sibbald, Mark Birighitti, Aziz Behich and Glenn Middleton as new arrivals.

“The club has delivered what it said it would in terms of the calibre of player we’ve brought in,” said Ross. “There has been a patience around it and I’ve been prepared to do that as well.

“Tony [Asghar, sporting director] would reiterate that I don’t get panicky about it.

“If we had to go into the season still a couple short, that would be okay. We would have got there eventually.

“But the owner [Mark Ogren] has supported the club and he wants to continue to build on what it has achieved over the last few years.”

Meanwhile, as of Wednesday morning, United were awaiting a work permit for Australia international Behich, leaving the defender with a race against time to be in contention for Thursday’s fixture.