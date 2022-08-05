Dundee United prospect joins Dunfermline on loan as James McPake gets his man

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United youngster Chris Mochrie has joined Dunfermline on a season-long loan.

Mochrie, 19, will go straight into the Pars squad for Saturday’s League One encounter against FC Edinburgh.

Title rivals Airdrie and Falkirk were also interested in the Scotland under-19 internationalist, but the Fifers got the deal over the line in the aftermath of United signing Jamie McGrath.

There is scope for the player to be recalled in January, as happened with Ross Graham last season, if deemed necessary.

Mochrie has already made 21 senior appearances for United and opened his account in a Premier Sports Cup win over Elgin City last season.

The promising attacking midfielder also enjoyed a fruitful spell at Montrose in 2020/21, notching two goals and three assists in 24 outings.

However, with United now boasting McGrath, Ian Harkes, Dylan Levitt, Archie Meekison, Craig Sibbald and — when fit — Peter Pawlett, Mochrie’s first-team opportunities would have been overwhelmingly limited.

Mochrie, who is contracted to United until 2024, is Dunfermline’s fourth summer signing following the arrivals of Kyle Benedictus, Max Little and Chris Hamilton.

Pars boss James McPake is also keen to bring midfielder Robbie Crawford — who has impressed during a trial period — to East End Park.