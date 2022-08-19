Dundee United ace relishing first taste of Tannadice after ‘waiting game’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aziz Behich is relishing the prospect of finally taking to the Tannadice turf following a maddening wait for a work permit.

Behich joined the Tangerines on July 27 but frustrating red tape delays forced the Australia international to kick his heels on the sidelines.

He was registered for both legs of United’s Europa Conference League defeat against AZ Alkmaar, but was restricted to a watching brief in the stirring 1-0 victory on home soil.

Behich was similarly sidelined for the following Premiership match against Livingston.

The former Bursaspor and PSV Eindhoven star has since played in bruising defeats on the road against AZ and Hearts — but will finally make his home bow when St Mirren visit the City of Discovery on Saturday.

“Something that really excited me about coming to Scotland is the passion and atmosphere over here,” Behich told Courier Sport.

“The Turkish crowds were brilliant and, being part of the national team, I’ve played in two Asian Cups, a Confederation Cup and a World Cup.

“I’ve seen big crowds and handled big occasions.

“I’ve already seen that we have great supporters — home fans and away — and I’m looking forward to finally getting the chance to play at Tannadice!”

Transition

Touching on the irksome delay which saw him restricted to a watching brief for three weeks, Behich added: “It was a bit of a waiting game.

“It was nothing to do with the club but I’m just delighted to be in and around the playing group now.

“All the players and the coaching staff have been welcoming and have made it an easy transition to settle in.

“I can already feel my sharpness levels getting to where they need to be. We train hard all week and get the extra work in. I feel good and the coaching, medical and fitness staff are all on top of things.”