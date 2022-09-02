JIM SPENCE: Will Dundee United owner Mark Ogren tighten purse strings after Jack Ross sacking?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United must get their next managerial appointment absolutely right after the sacking of Jack Ross – or the club could spin into free-fall.

The incredible feel-good factor of just a few weeks ago has completely evaporated after the 7-0 and 9-0 hammerings by AZ Alkmaar and Celtic.

Tangerines owner Mark Ogren says they’ve achieved their goals and objectives earlier than expected and can take things even further.

But he’ll surely now be taking a keener day-to-day interest than he has previously, to protect his substantial investment in the club, which must conservatively run into several million pounds.

He’s backed United heavily – but might he now pause for thought?

In almost four years, United have gone from the Championship to fourth in the Premiership and Europe, but Ogren may have to accept that’s as good as it gets.

United have pushed the boat out with big signings and wages, hoping to recoup £2 to £3 million pounds by reaching the group stages in the European Conference league, as well as increased prize money from cup runs and league placing.

With improvements at other clubs United, after their poor start, will struggle to achieve as much as last season.

The American owner may now keep a tighter rein on his wallet – but he must also ensure the right candidate is hired and also that he’s allowed to manage the team unhindered.

I ran into Dundee boss Gary Bowyer after the funeral of Dens legend Pat Liney.

Bowyer has a bigger budget than others in the league but winning promotion will be a bigger job than some think.

He has a decent squad but it’s light on depth.

He’s inherited most players, bringing in only a handful of his own with no new faces added on deadline day.

That’s the nature of football; managers take on a squad where players have varying lengths of contracts to run, and budget restrictions stymie bosses from moving on those they don’t fancy and strengthening with new players they’d like.

That’s why they need time to build their own side.

There are others in the Championship with big ambitions and well-heeled backers.

Queens Park are Scotland’s oldest senior club and only turned pro in 2019 to end 152 years as amateurs.

They’re full-time, with the wealthy Willie Haughey behind them and an experienced boss in Owen Coyle.

Current league leaders Ayr United also have an enterprising board and a fine manager in Lee Bullen, while Partick Thistle under Ian McCall will prove formidable opposition in a division where no team looks like running away from the rest of the pack.

‘Big dogs’

What the Championship may lack in quality is compensated for in blood, sweat and tears.

That doesn’t mean it’s a league without some classy performers, but first and foremost it’s one where attitude, desire and graft are to the fore and where the absence of those characteristics is quickly punished.

All of those qualities will all be required for Dundee to prosper in a competition where they’re the big dogs who everyone wants to tame.

Bowyer is very much alive to that fact.