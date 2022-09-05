LEE WILKIE: Dundee United players have now shown they are up for a fight – why didn’t they do it before?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Dundee United players have now shown they are up for a fight – why didn’t they do it before?

By Lee Wilkie
September 5 2022, 2.15pm Updated: September 5 2022, 4.00pm
Dundee United's Jamie McGrath put his body on the line to stop a shot against Motherwell.
Dundee United's Jamie McGrath put his body on the line to stop a shot against Motherwell.

There had to be a reaction from Dundee United after Celtic – and they have shown that this past week.

Even a draw against Livingston during the week and taking them to extra-time would have been a good result for me, so to win was huge.

I watched the Motherwell game on Saturday and, although United weren’t great, they dug deep at times and managed to earn themselves a big point.

It shows they have a bit about them, which was my main issue with the Celtic performance, where they just seemed to roll over.

United now showing fight they didn’t before

They have since managed to go to two tough places and produce results.

In a way, and particularly for Jack Ross, it’s disappointing because you wonder why the players couldn’t have shown that earlier on?

Edwards, No.12, makes a heroic block to deny Kevin van Veen
Edwards, No.12, makes a heroic block to deny Kevin van Veen.

For me, there is still an issue there when it comes to the mentality of some of the players.

Why hasn’t their ability to dig deep been a consistent feature?

It wasn’t just the embarrassing Celtic game. AZ are a top side, but there was very little fight shown in the Netherlands.

They also lacked vigour against Livi at Tannadice, St Mirren and Hearts.

There was something not right at the time. It seemed like quite a turnaround in the attitude of the players given the past seven days.

New head coach search

Mark Ogren now has to look for yet another head coach.

He says it could take time, but really, the main candidate, Liam Fox, is already in position.

Big Dunc has been linked and that would be an interesting one, to say the least.

He seems keen to get into management.

United interim boss Liam Fox
United interim boss Liam Fox.

I’m not sure his style and temperament is necessarily what Tony Asghar is looking for.

It wouldn’t surprise me if they went down the young coach route and Liam Fox got the chance to show what he’s capable of.

Look at Tam Courts, he did well and took his opportunity.

Fox has had a reaction from the players since he has taken over and had two good results.

If United continue to look towards progressing young coaches, then it all points towards their current caretaker.

First win – and Tannadice goal – this weekend?

A good win on Saturday at Tannadice would boost his chances significantly.

It would also help get the fans back on side.

They haven’t experienced anything positive this season, other than that first Alkmaar game. Arabs haven’t seen their side score a goal at home in the league yet, never mind a win!

It doesn’t matter who is going to be in charge.

The players really need to put in a good performance in front of their own fans.

United have the chance to bring some positivity back to Tannadice this weekend.
United have the chance to bring some positivity back to Tannadice this weekend.

They did well at Livingston and Motherwell but they still have to convince a lot of people they have the fight in them to get through the whole season.

Outwith the Old Firm, United should be targeting a result against all teams at home – starting this weekend.

Hibs have been up and down but still have a talented squad.

Last season is gone, but United still have the bulk of the team who finished fourth.

With their budget and players, they should be looking at Saturday’s game thinking it’s one they should win.

