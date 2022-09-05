LEE WILKIE: Dundee United players have now shown they are up for a fight – why didn’t they do it before?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There had to be a reaction from Dundee United after Celtic – and they have shown that this past week.

Even a draw against Livingston during the week and taking them to extra-time would have been a good result for me, so to win was huge.

I watched the Motherwell game on Saturday and, although United weren’t great, they dug deep at times and managed to earn themselves a big point.

It shows they have a bit about them, which was my main issue with the Celtic performance, where they just seemed to roll over.

United now showing fight they didn’t before

They have since managed to go to two tough places and produce results.

In a way, and particularly for Jack Ross, it’s disappointing because you wonder why the players couldn’t have shown that earlier on?

For me, there is still an issue there when it comes to the mentality of some of the players.

Why hasn’t their ability to dig deep been a consistent feature?

It wasn’t just the embarrassing Celtic game. AZ are a top side, but there was very little fight shown in the Netherlands.

They also lacked vigour against Livi at Tannadice, St Mirren and Hearts.

There was something not right at the time. It seemed like quite a turnaround in the attitude of the players given the past seven days.

New head coach search

Mark Ogren now has to look for yet another head coach.

He says it could take time, but really, the main candidate, Liam Fox, is already in position.

Big Dunc has been linked and that would be an interesting one, to say the least.

He seems keen to get into management.

I’m not sure his style and temperament is necessarily what Tony Asghar is looking for.

It wouldn’t surprise me if they went down the young coach route and Liam Fox got the chance to show what he’s capable of.

Look at Tam Courts, he did well and took his opportunity.

Fox has had a reaction from the players since he has taken over and had two good results.

If United continue to look towards progressing young coaches, then it all points towards their current caretaker.

First win – and Tannadice goal – this weekend?

A good win on Saturday at Tannadice would boost his chances significantly.

It would also help get the fans back on side.

They haven’t experienced anything positive this season, other than that first Alkmaar game. Arabs haven’t seen their side score a goal at home in the league yet, never mind a win!

It doesn’t matter who is going to be in charge.

The players really need to put in a good performance in front of their own fans.

They did well at Livingston and Motherwell but they still have to convince a lot of people they have the fight in them to get through the whole season.

Outwith the Old Firm, United should be targeting a result against all teams at home – starting this weekend.

Hibs have been up and down but still have a talented squad.

Last season is gone, but United still have the bulk of the team who finished fourth.

With their budget and players, they should be looking at Saturday’s game thinking it’s one they should win.