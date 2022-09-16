JIM SPENCE: Dundee United ‘chutzpah’ versus Rangers could lift Tannadice manager hunt tension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United ‘chutzpah’ versus Rangers could lift Tannadice manager hunt tension

By Jim Spence
September 16 2022, 5.30pm
Dundee United must show bravery against Rangers, says Jim Spence
Dundee United must show bravery against Rangers, says Jim Spence

Dundee United face a Rangers dilemma: Have a go or park the bus?

Both options hold the prospect of defeat but I’d rather United showed some chutzpah.

If they’re to lose at Ibrox, it would be better showing some attacking desire, rather than hoping to sneak a result.

There’s always the fear of being on the end of the kind of hammering Celtic handed out at Tannadice, but United shouldn’t be emotionally paralysed by such thinking.

They must find the pace they’ve lacked to get behind the Rangers defence and add to the miserable brace in their goals for column, while also bolstering their defence, pierced 18 times in six games.

Steven Fletcher and Tony Watt (right) must find a way to goal in Dundee United colours

Stopping Rangers playing through and around them is a serious challenge but, while there are big demands playing the second best side in Scotland, the Ibrox team aren’t near the quality of the Celtic side which hammered United 9-0.

They’ve conceded one goal for every two they’ve scored in the league, as opposed to Celtic’s astonishing 25 for with only one against, so they’re not remotely as clinical in attack or as frugal defensively.

That should encourage the Tangerines.

Former Gers striker Mark Hateley says their league title chase could be done if they slip up, so, with pressure building on manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, it’s the perfect opportunity for Untied to repair still-bruised reputations.

If they avoid a hammering, it’ll be evidence that the spirit of the side has taken another step on redemption road.

Without victory at Ibrox since 2011, a win is a tall order, but a draw would be a very good result against a side that may be leg weary after a midweek defeat by Napoli.

Rangers suffered their second Champions League group phase defeat against Napoli in midweek

I’m a fan of sports psychology in football.

The mindset required for top players is symbiotic with physical fitness.

Like love and marriage, you can’t have one without the other.

I hope United have been employing the experience of a mind guru in recent weeks.

I think there’s a good enough squad at Tannadice to profit from this game and continue their recent mini recovery.

Strong bodies are needed for the task, but equally important are robust and rugged mindsets.

Self-belief must be more than just a mantra for interim boss Liam Fox‘s players.

Every tackle, every pass, every shot, must be imbued with complete conviction and free from fragility.

United interim boss Liam Fox
Dundee United interim boss Liam Fox

If that’s not present, they might as well gift wrap the points for their hosts.

United supporters are holding their breath just now, with the club’s hunt for a new manager poised to shift phases.

There have been a few weeks of uncertainty over that position – and grumblings from a small section of fans over sporting director Tony Asghar’s role.

One prominent United fan described them to me as ‘a vocal minority’ but, in football, empty vessels often make the most noise – and can easily upset the equilibrium of a club.

Their impatient demands for instant gratification are a challenge to those in charge and their desire to hold firm to their plans.

The Ibrox fixture is followed by the international break, then tough fixtures against rejuvenated St Johnstone and high-flying Aberdeen.

A good result at Ibrox would lift the Tannadice tension; a bad one could see storm clouds gathering.

