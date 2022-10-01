Glenn Middleton: Dundee United finally ready for lift-off after false start

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Glenn Middleton believes Dundee United’s season is finally ready for lift-off – starting against St Johnstone.

The Tangerines have endured a torrid start to the campaign, with Jack Ross sacked following a run of defeats that culminated in a 9-0 thrashing at home to Celtic.

Ross’ assistant, Liam Fox, was put in charge on an interim basis and, after guiding the team to a win, a draw and a narrow defeat, has been appointed permanent head coach.

Former Rangers winger Middleton admits it now feels like a fresh start under the new boss and he hopes that, ultimately, the Celtic loss will prove to be a big turning point – just like when he was at struggling Saints last season and the Scottish Cup holders were beaten by League Two Kelty Hearts.

Middleton said: “This feels like a new start under the manager.

“It’s all positive now and we have to take that onto the pitch.

“The club had their decision to make, they’ve done that – everyone is fully behind it and can’t wait to get going.

“Now it’s up to us to go out and get results.”

Middleton added: “Last season I learned so much, with the relegation battle at St Johnstone and how it’s about sticking together.

“We probably hit rock bottom against Kelty and after that things picked up – that’s a moment I look back on as a turning point.

“Hopefully for us the Celtic game was that and we can start building the feel-good factor again now.”

United are currently propping up the Premiership and are still searching for their first league win of the season but Middleton is confident that once they remove that monkey from their back, the only way is up.

He added: “We believe it’s only a matter of time before things turn.

“We are putting in the work and when you do the right things, then things will start going your way.

“The manager has been very big on the team side of things and everyone is contributing.

“Sometimes someone will do something individually that might win you a game, but they need the team behind them for it to be possible.

“All it will take is one win and everyone will be coming in with that spring in their step again.”

Middleton is fully aware that United face a stern test against St Johnstone, a club he knows well after two loan spells at McDiarmid.

He added: “Both seasons there helped me incredibly. They are great people and I have so much respect for them, they got me back enjoying my football again.

“My time there put me in a good position for the rest of my career, I know how to deal with the highs and lows a lot better now.

“They are always a well-drilled team in how they’re set up and the battle for us this weekend will be trying to break them down.”