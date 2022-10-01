Glenn Middleton: Dundee United finally ready for lift-off after false start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Glenn Middleton: Dundee United finally ready for lift-off after false start

By Neil Robertson
October 1 2022, 7.00am
Glenn Middleton believes Dundee United are set for a fresh start
Glenn Middleton believes Dundee United’s season is finally ready for lift-off – starting against St Johnstone.

The Tangerines have endured a torrid start to the campaign, with Jack Ross sacked following a run of defeats that culminated in a 9-0 thrashing at home to Celtic.

Ross’ assistant, Liam Fox, was put in charge on an interim basis and, after guiding the team to a win, a draw and a narrow defeat, has been appointed permanent head coach.

Former Rangers winger Middleton admits it now feels like a fresh start under the new boss and he hopes that, ultimately, the Celtic loss will prove to be a big turning point – just like when he was at struggling Saints last season and the Scottish Cup holders were beaten by League Two Kelty Hearts.

Glenn Middleton notched a stunning first goal for Dundee United in the win over AZ Alkmaar at Tannadice

Middleton said: “This feels like a new start under the manager.

“It’s all positive now and we have to take that onto the pitch.

“The club had their decision to make, they’ve done that – everyone is fully behind it and can’t wait to get going.

“Now it’s up to us to go out and get results.”

Middleton added: “Last season I learned so much, with the relegation battle at St Johnstone and how it’s about sticking together.

“We probably hit rock bottom against Kelty and after that things picked up – that’s a moment I look back on as a turning point.

“Hopefully for us the Celtic game was that and we can start building the feel-good factor again now.”

Glenn Middleton started last season playing in Europe for St Johnstone – but ended it in a relegation battle

United are currently propping up the Premiership and are still searching for their first league win of the season but Middleton is confident that once they remove that monkey from their back, the only way is up.

He added: “We believe it’s only a matter of time before things turn.

“We are putting in the work and when you do the right things, then things will start going your way.

“The manager has been very big on the team side of things and everyone is contributing.

“Sometimes someone will do something individually that might win you a game, but they need the team behind them for it to be possible.

Glenn Middleton is determined to show Dundee United fans what he is capable of

“All it will take is one win and everyone will be coming in with that spring in their step again.”

Middleton is fully aware that United face a stern test against St Johnstone, a club he knows well after two loan spells at McDiarmid.

He added: “Both seasons there helped me incredibly. They are great people and I have so much respect for them, they got me back enjoying my football again.

“My time there put me in a good position for the rest of my career, I know how to deal with the highs and lows a lot better now.

“They are always a well-drilled team in how they’re set up and the battle for us this weekend will be trying to break them down.”

