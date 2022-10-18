LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s cup clash at Kilmarnock has more riding on it than just a semi-final place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s cup clash at Kilmarnock has more riding on it than just a semi-final place

By Lee Wilkie
October 18 2022, 7.00am Updated: October 18 2022, 2.44pm
Dundee United travel to Kilmarnock in the Premier Sports Cup tonight.
Dundee United travel to Kilmarnock in the Premier Sports Cup tonight.

Three results, seven points across eight days – suddenly Dundee United mean business this season.

It has taken a while but it’s clear the players have responded to the management of Liam Fox.

Whether it’s his training, his encouragement in the dressing-room or whatever, he’s made a big impact.

More importantly the players have been fighting for each other, something you can’t say was happening when AZ were hitting seven and Celtic nine past them.

Liam Fox previews the midweek cup match. (Image: Ross Parker/SNS)

There was a bit of luck in the win over Hibs but that’s what you get when you fight for each other.

And sometimes those victories are all the sweeter when you know you haven’t played as well as you could but you’ve shown that determination to get over the line no matter what.

Kilmarnock

That’s a big step for United.

The key now is to keep that going because despite picking up seven points, their league position has barely changed.

The work has only just begun.

Tonight’s game at Kilmarnock may be the cup but I reckon it could have a big impact on their league ambitions, too.

Yes, win and you get the reward of a semi-final at Hampden.

More than that, however, you are going to the home of a rival and beating them, saying ‘we are better than you’.

That could be a real boost when it comes to the Premiership fight.

