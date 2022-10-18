LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s cup clash at Kilmarnock has more riding on it than just a semi-final place

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three results, seven points across eight days – suddenly Dundee United mean business this season.

It has taken a while but it’s clear the players have responded to the management of Liam Fox.

Whether it’s his training, his encouragement in the dressing-room or whatever, he’s made a big impact.

More importantly the players have been fighting for each other, something you can’t say was happening when AZ were hitting seven and Celtic nine past them.

There was a bit of luck in the win over Hibs but that’s what you get when you fight for each other.

And sometimes those victories are all the sweeter when you know you haven’t played as well as you could but you’ve shown that determination to get over the line no matter what.

Kilmarnock

That’s a big step for United.

The key now is to keep that going because despite picking up seven points, their league position has barely changed.

The work has only just begun.

Tonight’s game at Kilmarnock may be the cup but I reckon it could have a big impact on their league ambitions, too.

Yes, win and you get the reward of a semi-final at Hampden.

More than that, however, you are going to the home of a rival and beating them, saying ‘we are better than you’.

That could be a real boost when it comes to the Premiership fight.