LEE WILKIE: Dundee United need a pick-me-up – Swansea friendly wasn’t it

Friendlies like Dundee United’s weekend tussle with Swansea City don’t really mean a great deal.

But in the situation the Tangerines find themselves in a wee pick-me-up wouldn’t have gone amiss – for the players and for the fans.

It may have been a good exercise to shake off the cobwebs after their short break and hopefully it will have done the players good as they prepare to return to action next week.

But it’s ultimately another defeat in a season full of them.

It’s massively important United use this break to their advantage – if they don’t they are in big trouble.

The big one

And confidence won’t be high among the players, it’s certainly not among the fans right now.

So a result or a really positive performance would have been ideal to give themselves something to hold onto, something to build on.

I don’t think they got that on Saturday. Hopefully the weekend clash with Ayr United can bolster the confidence.

Having seen the Honest Men in the Championship, however, that certainly won’t be easy.

More important, of course, is next week’s Premiership return at Livingston.

That’s the big one.

We need to see something from the Tangerines in the three matches before the turn of the year.