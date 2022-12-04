Liam Fox finds positives in Dundee United’s friendly loss to Swansea City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox was keen to accentuate the positives after Dundee United’s defeat in the friendly with Swansea City at Tannadice.

Russell Martin’s Championship side won thanks to goals from Jamie Paterson and Ryan Manning.

United’s players had a few days off at the start of the World Cup break and only returned to training last week with the squad being put through gruelling triple sessions.

And all things considered, head coach Fox was pleased with the performance against the Swans with United gearing up for their return to Premiership action in two weeks’ time against Livingston.

The 38-year-old said: “It was a great test and a really good game.

“I am very pleased as the boys have had a tough week as well.

“We have worked them hard so we knew this was going to be a difficult game as Swansea are a good side.

“I am really pleased with a lot of the aspects of the performance.

“We are back to work this week and it will be tough again.”

Fox added: “I was pretty clear to the lads that in this period they would get a few days off and then we would be properly working.

“Their application and attitude has been really good in training and it was the same today.

“Swansea start back next week and I was speaking to Russell Martin there and that was probably what will be their team next week.

“They posed a lot of problems so we had to make sure our shape and stuff off the ball was really good.

“We created some decent chances as well so I am pleased but there is more to work on.”

Peter Pawlett missed the game through injury with Fox determined not to take any chances with the midfielder in a friendly.

Fox said: “Pete just had a wee recurrence of a calf injury.

“It’s nothing major and it was just more of a precaution really.”