LEE WILKIE: Dundee United need skipper Ryan Edwards to step up – here’s what he must do to rediscover form

New manager, same old Dundee United.

A lot has changed since my last column – Tony Asghar has left, my old gaffer Craig Levein was nearly back in the door and then Jim Goodwin did come in the door.

It wasn’t an immediate new manager bounce, unfortunately, on Saturday against Aberdeen.

I do think Goodwin will have seen enough in that first half to be encouraged that there is still some life in this squad yet.

However, second half we saw individual errors prove costly.

Again.

Ryan Edwards

Ryan Edwards is getting a lot of stick for his performance at the weekend.

As captain and with those goals conceded, that’s going to happen.

His last two performances in big games have not been up to scratch.

I don’t like picking out individuals for criticism but, with Edwards, it’s only because I know he’s capable of so much better.

Over his time at Tannadice, he’s been a player to rely upon – that’s why he’s captain.

But we’ve not seen that lately.

His confidence, like a lot of players at United right now, looks shot.

But his team needs him to step up.

Both he and Charlie Mulgrew were such big players for the team last season, with strength in defence the pillar of United’s success.

What a difference now.

Risks

But he can rediscover that form.

Every player goes through bad spells, I know I certainly did.

My advice to him would be to focus on the absolute basics of defending – the ball comes to you, you get rid of it. No risks.

It felt like that Duk goal came because he wanted to try to keep the ball rather than hoof it out and start again.

In United’s situation, you limit any chance of a mistake.

Hoof it out and get your team back in position and ready to defend.

It’s not pretty but United don’t need pretty now.

Reverting to an out-and-out defender from now on should be the plan.

I’m sure Goodwin will be desperate to see more from his skipper.

Goodwin

Though there isn’t much time to work on things before Livingston on Wednesday, a 10-day break afterwards will be ideal for the new manager to get his ideas across on the training ground.

Since he’s been in the door, it will just have been about match preparation and little else.

I do think United have made a decent choice in Goodwin.

He spoke well after the game at the weekend and saying work-rate and determination is the bare minimum may sound basic but it’s exactly what United need right now.

Don’t forget he was a captain at St Mirren for a long time, too.

The way things ended at Aberdeen will have coloured a lot of people’s opinions of him but he’s a leader and has been for some time.

He will demand plenty from the players.

The big question is whether they respond.