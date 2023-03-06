LEE WILKIE: Dundee United need skipper Ryan Edwards to step up – here’s what he must do to rediscover form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Dundee United need skipper Ryan Edwards to step up – here’s what he must do to rediscover form

By Lee Wilkie
March 6 2023, 5.00pm Updated: March 7 2023, 7.24am
Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards. Image: SNS.
Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards. Image: SNS.

New manager, same old Dundee United.

A lot has changed since my last column – Tony Asghar has left, my old gaffer Craig Levein was nearly back in the door and then Jim Goodwin did come in the door.

It wasn’t an immediate new manager bounce, unfortunately, on Saturday against Aberdeen.

I do think Goodwin will have seen enough in that first half to be encouraged that there is still some life in this squad yet.

However, second half we saw individual errors prove costly.

Again.

Ryan Edwards

Ryan Edwards is getting a lot of stick for his performance at the weekend.

As captain and with those goals conceded, that’s going to happen.

His last two performances in big games have not been up to scratch.

I don’t like picking out individuals for criticism but, with Edwards, it’s only because I know he’s capable of so much better.

Over his time at Tannadice, he’s been a player to rely upon – that’s why he’s captain.

But we’ve not seen that lately.

His confidence, like a lot of players at United right now, looks shot.

But his team needs him to step up.

Ryan Edwards celebrates as Dundee United equalise against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Both he and Charlie Mulgrew were such big players for the team last season, with strength in defence the pillar of United’s success.

What a difference now.

Risks

But he can rediscover that form.

Every player goes through bad spells, I know I certainly did.

My advice to him would be to focus on the absolute basics of defending – the ball comes to you, you get rid of it. No risks.

It felt like that Duk goal came because he wanted to try to keep the ball rather than hoof it out and start again.

Duk backheels Aberdeen in front after robbing Ryan Edwards of possession. Image: SNS

In United’s situation, you limit any chance of a mistake.

Hoof it out and get your team back in position and ready to defend.

It’s not pretty but United don’t need pretty now.

Reverting to an out-and-out defender from now on should be the plan.

I’m sure Goodwin will be desperate to see more from his skipper.

Goodwin

Though there isn’t much time to work on things before Livingston on Wednesday, a 10-day break afterwards will be ideal for the new manager to get his ideas across on the training ground.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. SNS.

Since he’s been in the door, it will just have been about match preparation and little else.

I do think United have made a decent choice in Goodwin.

He spoke well after the game at the weekend and saying work-rate and determination is the bare minimum may sound basic but it’s exactly what United need right now.

Don’t forget he was a captain at St Mirren for a long time, too.

The way things ended at Aberdeen will have coloured a lot of people’s opinions of him but he’s a leader and has been for some time.

He will demand plenty from the players.

The big question is whether they respond.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Goodwin discussed Hamid, left, and Edwards. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
Goodwin reflected on a disappointing night. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin reveals Aberdeen apology as Dundee United boss is left baffled by fury
Duncan Ferguson has yet to win a game as Forest Green Rovers manager. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson's nightmare start in management continues as ex-Tannadice loan…
McGrath found the net at the weekend. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath on what Jim Goodwin will bring to Dundee United as Ireland ace…
Goodwin was the centre of attention at Tannadice. Image: SNS
Aberdeen condemn fans who 'let the club down' in Dundee United clash after Jim…
Goodwin's side were undone by defensive errors. Image: SNS
3 Dundee United talking points as startling stats show Jim Goodwin focus and huge…
Jim Goodwin was irked. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin slams 'mindless idiots' in Aberdeen section as Dundee United boss reveals he…
3
Duk backheels Aberdeen in front after robbing Ryan Edwards of possession. Image: SNS
Dundee United v Aberdeen verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Jim…
Bill Hamid in action for the U.S National team. Image: Shutterstock
Bill Hamid to Dundee United latest as Jim Goodwin faces goalkeeping conundrum for Aberdeen…
Dundee United's Ryan Edwards speaks to the media ahead of the Tangerines' clash with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Dundee United skipper Ryan Edwards dismisses Sportscene flak from 'Ex-Dundee manager' Neil McCann

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
42
2
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued
3
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Thousands raised in memory of Dundee teen Lennix as school remembers ‘beautiful girl’
4
Perthshire gift shop Peg & Patch, which opened during the pandemic, is to close. Image: Google Maps.
Sadness as Perthshire gift shop to close after just 16 months
5
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Lennix Hughes: Heartbroken Dundee mum’s tribute as police probe sudden death 
6
Sofya Devyatova's property is on the first floor of this block of flats on Muirton Place in Perth. Image: Google Street View
Perth Airbnb granted licence despite objections from neighbours
7
Work has started near the Dighty Burn bridge, which will soon close. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Bridge to be shut for seven months for Broughty Ferry-Monifieth path upgrade
8
Salton Crescent in Whitfield, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Man, 37, charged with exposing himself in front of children in Dundee
9
Goodwin reflected on a disappointing night. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin reveals Aberdeen apology as Dundee United boss is left baffled by fury
10
Duncan Ferguson has yet to win a game as Forest Green Rovers manager. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson’s nightmare start in management continues as ex-Tannadice loan…

More from The Courier

Deacon Blue's Ricky Ross at the Caird Hall last year. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Deacon Blue announce 'unique' Dundee benefit show alongside Gary Clark and The Bluebells
Nicky McKenzie. Image: Facebook.
Dundee hostel attacker claims he was drugged and robbed by victim
Dundee celebrate Lyall Cameron's opening goal at Cove. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Why I'm not surprised Dundee are seeing Lyall Cameron shine
Mohammed Salim Uddin was killed at the restaurant in which he and Foyez worked.
Fife restaurant worker detained after killing friend amid mafia delusions
The alleged crimes happened during Salvation Army band shows, the court was told. Image: Shutterstock.
Tayside teacher on trial accused of sexual assault during Salvation Army band shows
LISTEN: Dundee star of The Terror gives voice to tragic souls lost on infamous…
Sidey apprentices at the new training academy. Image: Sidey.
Sidey: Perth windows firm’s new training academy to grow workforce
Tina McRorie of Strathearn Cares.
Crieff woman announces sudden closure of furniture charity due to health issues
Jill Belch of Scone and District Community Council, social worker Melisa Meikle, Cllr Colin Stewart and other social workers. Image: Jill Belch.
Scone residents given heated throws that can keep them warm for 30p a night
Louise Russell and David Christopher will walk the North Coast 500 later this year. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
Cupar couple's vow to help others after losing son and daughter within a year

Editor's Picks

Most Commented