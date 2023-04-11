Dundee United Former Dundee United star Noel Hunt appointed Reading manager as ex-Dundee boss Alex Rae sacked as No2 The man who scored in the 2008 League Cup final has been given the task of saving Reading from relegation out of the English Championship. By Eric Nicolson April 11 2023, 10.46am Share Former Dundee United star Noel Hunt appointed Reading manager as ex-Dundee boss Alex Rae sacked as No2 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/4294924/dundee-united-noel-hunt-reading-manager-alex-rae/ Copy Link 0 comment Noel Hunt during his United days. Image: SNS. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Former Dundee United and Dunfermline striker Noel Hunt has been appointed as Reading’s caretaker boss through to the end of the season. Paul Ince and his ex-Dundee assistant, Alex Rae, have lost their jobs after Easter Monday’s last-gasp defeat at Preston North End – their eight match without a win. The Royals are in the Championship relegation zone and have turned to Hunt, their under-21s coach, to save them from the drop. The Irishman is probably best known in Scotland for scoring United’s opener in the 2008 League Cup final against Rangers, a game they’d go on to lose after a penalty shoot-out. Noel Hunt’s goal in the league cup final v Rangers in 2008. pic.twitter.com/6JmuWBYE5e — Funhouse (@__funhouse) October 25, 2018 He returned to Tannadice in 2017 to play in former team-mate, Sean Dillon’s testimonial. Before his two years with United, Hunt played for Dunfermline. His big money move to Reading was reported to have made the Tangerines’ £600,000. Hunt helped earn the Berkshire club promotion to the Premier League and was capped three times for his country. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
