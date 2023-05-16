Dundee United Dundee United and axed youth caretaker Gordon Grady reach settlement ahead of tribunal The Courier has learned Mr Grady and United have reached a private settlement in recent weeks, shortly before the case was due to be heard. By Lindsey Hamilton May 16 2023, 8.08am Share Dundee United and axed youth caretaker Gordon Grady reach settlement ahead of tribunal Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/4393693/dundee-united-gordon-grady-settlement-tribunal/ Copy Link Former Dundee United employee Gordon Grady. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]