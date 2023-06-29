Former Dundee United defender announces retirement — and immediately lands coaching role

Former Dundee United and Partick Thistle defender Frederic Frans has announced his retirement from football aged 34.

And the big Belgian has immediately embarked on his coaching career.

Frans has been named head coach of Beerschot’s under-23 side after hanging up his boots this week, and will also serve as an assistant with the first-team.

I see this as a first step in my career as a football coach. Frederic Frans

The Antwerp-based outfit, for whom Lawrence Shankland starred in the 2021/22 campaign, are currently in the second tier in his homeland.

Frans told the club’s official website: “When it became clear that I would not continue my active career as a football player at Beerschot, talks quickly started to keep me in a different role.

“I feel good here and I indicated that I wanted to stay.

“I’m very happy that I can continue my career here. I see this as a first step in my career as a football coach.”

Spell at Tannadice

Frans was signed for United by Csaba Laszlo in the summer of 2018.

He would go on to make 25 appearances for the Tangerines, finding the net twice, as the Terrors failed to seal a return to the top-flight.

Prior to his stint with United, the centre-back was a favourite at Firhill, turning out for the Maryhill men between 2014 and 2017.