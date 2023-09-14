Dundee United starlet Rory MacLeod joins Forfar Athletic on loan

Dundee United striker Rory MacLeod has joined Forfar Athletic on loan.

The highly-rated youngster has been used as a substitute this term at Tannadice and will gain valuable experience in League Two.

The Loons are managed by former United favourite Ray McKinnon but have struggled so far in their league campaign.

Scotland U/19 international MacLeod has already made 25 appearance for the Tangerines since becoming the club’s youngest-ever player in February 2022.

However, he’s yet to score his first senior goal and the hope for Forfar will be that will change at Station Park to help them rise up the table.

MacLeod is set to make his Loons debut this weekend at home to Spartans with McKinnon’s men aiming to move up from their position in seventh.

The loan deal lasts until January.