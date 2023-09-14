Dundee United starlet Rory MacLeod joins Forfar Athletic on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United starlet Rory MacLeod joins Forfar Athletic on loan

The Scotland youth international has joined up with ex-Tangerines player and manager Ray McKinnon at Station Park.

By Reporter
Rory MacLeod in action with Dundee United
Rory MacLeod in action with Dundee United. Image: SNS

Dundee United striker Rory MacLeod has joined Forfar Athletic on loan.

The highly-rated youngster has been used as a substitute this term at Tannadice and will gain valuable experience in League Two.

The Loons are managed by former United favourite Ray McKinnon but have struggled so far in their league campaign.

Rory MacLeod goes for goal against Swansea City. Image: SNS
Rory MacLeod goes for goal against Swansea City. Image: SNS

Scotland U/19 international MacLeod has already made 25 appearance for the Tangerines since becoming the club’s youngest-ever player in February 2022.

However, he’s yet to score his first senior goal and the hope for Forfar will be that will change at Station Park to help them rise up the table.

MacLeod is set to make his Loons debut this weekend at home to Spartans with McKinnon’s men aiming to move up from their position in seventh.

The loan deal lasts until January.

