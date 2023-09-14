Dundee United Dundee United starlet Rory MacLeod joins Forfar Athletic on loan The Scotland youth international has joined up with ex-Tangerines player and manager Ray McKinnon at Station Park. By Reporter September 14 2023, 7.17pm Share Dundee United starlet Rory MacLeod joins Forfar Athletic on loan Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/4727899/dundee-united-starlet-rory-macleod-joins-forfar-athletic-on-loan/ Copy Link 0 comment Rory MacLeod in action with Dundee United. Image: SNS Dundee United striker Rory MacLeod has joined Forfar Athletic on loan. The highly-rated youngster has been used as a substitute this term at Tannadice and will gain valuable experience in League Two. The Loons are managed by former United favourite Ray McKinnon but have struggled so far in their league campaign. Rory MacLeod goes for goal against Swansea City. Image: SNS Scotland U/19 international MacLeod has already made 25 appearance for the Tangerines since becoming the club’s youngest-ever player in February 2022. However, he’s yet to score his first senior goal and the hope for Forfar will be that will change at Station Park to help them rise up the table. MacLeod is set to make his Loons debut this weekend at home to Spartans with McKinnon’s men aiming to move up from their position in seventh. The loan deal lasts until January.
