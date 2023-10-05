Former Dundee and Dundee United man Kevin McDonald named interim boss of English League Two strugglers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dundee and Dundee United man Kevin McDonald named interim boss of English League Two strugglers

McDonald will take charge of Bradford City against Swindon Town this weekend.

By Alan Temple
Kevin McDonald on Scotland duty in 2018
Kevin McDonald on Scotland duty in 2018. Image: SNS

Former Dundee and Dundee United star Kevin McDonald has been named interim manager of Bradford City following the dismissal of Mark Hughes.

Hughes and his assistant Glyn Hodges were shown the door following a 2-1 defeat against Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday evening.

The result leaves the Bantams toiling in 18th place in League Two, with just three wins from their opening 11 fixtures.

Kevin McDonald on his comeback to professional football with Dundee United
Kevin McDonald on his comeback to professional football with Dundee United. Image: SNS

And City have turned to the vastly experienced McDonald — who has made eight appearances since joining the club in the summer — to act as player/caretaker boss while the board search for Hughes’ successor.

His first match in charge comes on Saturday when Bradford welcome Swindon Town to Valley Parade.

A club statement confirmed: “The process of appointing a new permanent manager is already underway, with an announcement to be made in due course.

“Kevin McDonald will now take temporary charge of the men’s first team in a caretaker player-manager role, and will be assisted by Mark Trueman, commencing with this weekend’s visit of Swindon Town.”

Football journey

McDonald, 34, has previously helped to coach Fulham’s youth side during his hiatus from the game as he awaited surgery to remedy a serious kidney illness.

After undergoing a kidney transplant in 2021, he showed incredible courage and determination to resume his football career, playing 11 times for Dundee United during the run-in of the 2021/22 campaign.

A youthful Kevin McDonald, left, in action for Dundee
A youthful Kevin McDonald, left, evades Neil McFarland. Image: SNS

McDonald linked up with Exeter City in January 2023, rolling back the years to score three times in 11 appearances, earning the summer switch to Bradford.

A playing career that has seen McDonald represent Scotland five times and turn out for the likes of Burnley, Wolves and Fulham started at Dundee, with the Carnoustie-born midfielder playing 106 times for the Dark Blues.

