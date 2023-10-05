Former Dundee and Dundee United man Kevin McDonald named interim boss of English League Two strugglers

Former Dundee and Dundee United star Kevin McDonald has been named interim manager of Bradford City following the dismissal of Mark Hughes.

Hughes and his assistant Glyn Hodges were shown the door following a 2-1 defeat against Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday evening.

The result leaves the Bantams toiling in 18th place in League Two, with just three wins from their opening 11 fixtures.

And City have turned to the vastly experienced McDonald — who has made eight appearances since joining the club in the summer — to act as player/caretaker boss while the board search for Hughes’ successor.

His first match in charge comes on Saturday when Bradford welcome Swindon Town to Valley Parade.

A club statement confirmed: “The process of appointing a new permanent manager is already underway, with an announcement to be made in due course.

“Kevin McDonald will now take temporary charge of the men’s first team in a caretaker player-manager role, and will be assisted by Mark Trueman, commencing with this weekend’s visit of Swindon Town.”

Football journey

McDonald, 34, has previously helped to coach Fulham’s youth side during his hiatus from the game as he awaited surgery to remedy a serious kidney illness.

After undergoing a kidney transplant in 2021, he showed incredible courage and determination to resume his football career, playing 11 times for Dundee United during the run-in of the 2021/22 campaign.

McDonald linked up with Exeter City in January 2023, rolling back the years to score three times in 11 appearances, earning the summer switch to Bradford.

A playing career that has seen McDonald represent Scotland five times and turn out for the likes of Burnley, Wolves and Fulham started at Dundee, with the Carnoustie-born midfielder playing 106 times for the Dark Blues.