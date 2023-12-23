Logan Chalmers doing Dundee United ‘a turn’ and the game plan that denied Raith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Logan Chalmers doing Dundee United ‘a turn’ and the game plan that denied Raith

The Tangerines loanee gave the 10 men of Ayr the lead in the 4-4 draw at Stark's Park.

By Craig Cairns
Dundee United loanee Logan Chalmers with Ayr United team-mate Ben Dempsey. Image: SNS.
Dundee United loanee Logan Chalmers with Ayr United team-mate Ben Dempsey. Image: SNS.

On another day, the story of the night would have been Logan Chalmers scoring a spectacular winner to aid his parent club Dundee United.

But given it was Raith Rovers they were up against on Friday night, it was never going to stay 3-2 with around half an hour still to play.

Ayr United started the second half 2-1 down with 10 men after Sean McGinty was sent off just before half-time.

Bem Dempsey equalised for the visitors before Chalmers’ sumptuous strike into the far top corner, kissing the post on the way in, gave Ayr an unlikely lead.

Chalmers’ goal versus Raith:

 

“That was in the back of my head, that I could do them a turn,” said the Dundee United loanee.

“It’s not a case of really worrying about anything else, it’s about what I do on the pitch and that’s to help Ayr United.

“That goal is probably one of my better ones, I’ve been waiting to score a goal from outside the box.

“It was a good feeling when it hit the net and would have been a lot better if it was the winner.”

Logan Chalmers: We’re disappointed with a point

The winger, who signed a season-long loan with the Honest Men in the summer, knew that his side would do well to hold out for the rest of the game.

Even besides his goal, Chalmers was key to the game plan. He and fellow winger Francis Amartey were more than a handful for Rovers.

Chalmers revealed that was how they had identified ways to hurt Raith.

“That was the message, carry the ball up into their half as far as we can, get us up there rather than defending our own box, use some individual brilliance to score a goal or whatever and we managed to do that,” he said.

The Ayr United player celebrate Logan Chalmers’ goal. Image: SNS.

“The boys put in a lot and we’re disappointed but we take a point.”

Chalmers is enjoying his second loan spell at Ayr, after a successful one last season, again under the guidance of manager Lee Bullen.

The Dundee United loanee is one of the creative outlets on Bullen’s side but as long as the fundamentals aren’t sacrificed.

“The first thing is defensively, track runners but on the ball, especially in the final third it’s a case of go and express yourself and it’s the same with all the forwards if we want to interchange,” said Chalmers.

“It’s enjoyable to play in and there is real freedom to show what you can do and for any player, you want that from a manager.”

Conversation