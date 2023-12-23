Logan Chalmers doing Dundee United ‘a turn’ and the game plan that denied Raith

On another day, the story of the night would have been Logan Chalmers scoring a spectacular winner to aid his parent club Dundee United.

But given it was Raith Rovers they were up against on Friday night, it was never going to stay 3-2 with around half an hour still to play.

Ayr United started the second half 2-1 down with 10 men after Sean McGinty was sent off just before half-time.

Bem Dempsey equalised for the visitors before Chalmers’ sumptuous strike into the far top corner, kissing the post on the way in, gave Ayr an unlikely lead.

Chalmers’ goal versus Raith:

“That was in the back of my head, that I could do them a turn,” said the Dundee United loanee.

“It’s not a case of really worrying about anything else, it’s about what I do on the pitch and that’s to help Ayr United.

“That goal is probably one of my better ones, I’ve been waiting to score a goal from outside the box.

“It was a good feeling when it hit the net and would have been a lot better if it was the winner.”

Logan Chalmers: We’re disappointed with a point

The winger, who signed a season-long loan with the Honest Men in the summer, knew that his side would do well to hold out for the rest of the game.

Even besides his goal, Chalmers was key to the game plan. He and fellow winger Francis Amartey were more than a handful for Rovers.

Chalmers revealed that was how they had identified ways to hurt Raith.

“That was the message, carry the ball up into their half as far as we can, get us up there rather than defending our own box, use some individual brilliance to score a goal or whatever and we managed to do that,” he said.

“The boys put in a lot and we’re disappointed but we take a point.”

Chalmers is enjoying his second loan spell at Ayr, after a successful one last season, again under the guidance of manager Lee Bullen.

The Dundee United loanee is one of the creative outlets on Bullen’s side but as long as the fundamentals aren’t sacrificed.

“The first thing is defensively, track runners but on the ball, especially in the final third it’s a case of go and express yourself and it’s the same with all the forwards if we want to interchange,” said Chalmers.

“It’s enjoyable to play in and there is real freedom to show what you can do and for any player, you want that from a manager.”