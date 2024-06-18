LEE WILKIE: Does Mark Ogren ‘discussions’ admission suggest investment in post for Dundee United?

Dundee United fans know Mark Ogren doesn’t want to retain his stake in the club forever.

The Tangerines’ owner has told them straight up.

Up to now, it’s been a background issue, if an important one.

But Ogren’s confirmation of “discussions” with potential investors suggests to me that change could be afoot sooner rather than later.

He has asked club shareholders to approve a move to convert around £5 million of the club’s debt to him into equity.

I’m not a corporate finance expert, so don’t ask me for in-depth analysis on that front.

But the move to shrink club debt could clear the way for external investment.

Put simply, less debt makes United more attractive to outsiders. That’s logical enough.

As long as any potential change is handled properly, that strikes me as a pretty exciting development.

We’ve all read the reports crediting English sides Brentford and Brighton with an interest in United.

That seems to be the way things are going for Scottish clubs nowadays.

Hibs are partly owned by Bournemouth’s billionaire custodian Bill Foley, while Burnley seem to be moving towards taking a stake in Dundee.

If United are next, I reckon it’d have to be taken as a positive.

Mark Ogren has spent a fortune on the club in his five-and-a-half years at the helm.

In that respect, he’s been a first class owner. His willingness to put his hand in his pocket can never be questioned.

But if the American is at a point where the financial demands of owning a football club in Scotland are leaving him cold – and there’s a possible escape route there for him – I couldn’t blame him for taking it.