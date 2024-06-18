LEE WILKIE: Does Mark Ogren ‘discussions’ admission suggest investment in post for Dundee United?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Does Mark Ogren ‘discussions’ admission suggest investment in post for Dundee United?

The Tangerines' owner has had discussions with potential investors.

Mark Ogren Dundee United
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United fans know Mark Ogren doesn’t want to retain his stake in the club forever.

The Tangerines’ owner has told them straight up.

Up to now, it’s been a background issue, if an important one.

But Ogren’s confirmation of “discussions” with potential investors suggests to me that change could be afoot sooner rather than later.

He has asked club shareholders to approve a move to convert around £5 million of the club’s debt to him into equity.

I’m not a corporate finance expert, so don’t ask me for in-depth analysis on that front.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren (right) at Tannadice in May. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

But the move to shrink club debt could clear the way for external investment.

Put simply, less debt makes United more attractive to outsiders. That’s logical enough.

As long as any potential change is handled properly, that strikes me as a pretty exciting development.

We’ve all read the reports crediting English sides Brentford and Brighton with an interest in United.

That seems to be the way things are going for Scottish clubs nowadays.

Hibs are partly owned by Bournemouth’s billionaire custodian Bill Foley, while Burnley seem to be moving towards taking a stake in Dundee.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren in the new main stand at Foundation Park.
Ogren in the new main stand at Foundation Park, formerly known as Gussie Park. Image: Paul Reid

If United are next, I reckon it’d have to be taken as a positive.

Mark Ogren has spent a fortune on the club in his five-and-a-half years at the helm.

In that respect, he’s been a first class owner. His willingness to put his hand in his pocket can never be questioned.

But if the American is at a point where the financial demands of owning a football club in Scotland are leaving him cold – and there’s a possible escape route there for him – I couldn’t blame him for taking it.

