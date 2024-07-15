Dundee United Latest Dundee United title winner finds new club following Tannadice exit Jordan Tillson spent last season on loan from Ross County. By Alan Temple July 15 2024, 10:00am July 15 2024, 10:00am Share Latest Dundee United title winner finds new club following Tannadice exit Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/5038672/dundee-united-jordan-tillson-new-club-bath/ Copy Link 0 comment Jordan Tillson, left, David Wotherspoon and Louis Moult celebrate United's title win. Image: SNS Former Dundee United midfielder Jordan Tillson has joined National League South outfit Bath City. Tillson, 31, made 31 appearances for the Tangerines last term after arriving on loan from Ross County in September. He contributed one goal to the cause, converting a header in a 3-1 victory against Queen’s Park. However, the former Exeter City man was largely used as a destructive force in the engine room. With his contract in Dingwall expiring, United opted against pursuing a permanent move for the player this summer. And he has returned to his home town to sign for The Romans
