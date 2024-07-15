Latest Dundee United title winner finds new club following Tannadice exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Latest Dundee United title winner finds new club following Tannadice exit

Jordan Tillson spent last season on loan from Ross County.

By Alan Temple
Jordan Tillson, left, David Wotherspoon and Louis Moult celebrate United's title win
Jordan Tillson, left, David Wotherspoon and Louis Moult celebrate United's title win. Image: SNS

Former Dundee United midfielder Jordan Tillson has joined National League South outfit Bath City.

Tillson, 31, made 31 appearances for the Tangerines last term after arriving on loan from Ross County in September.

He contributed one goal to the cause, converting a header in a 3-1 victory against Queen’s Park. However, the former Exeter City man was largely used as a destructive force in the engine room.

With his contract in Dingwall expiring, United opted against pursuing a permanent move for the player this summer.

And he has returned to his home town to sign for The Romans

More from Dundee United

Dundee United defender Kevin Holt.
Kevin Holt sounds stark Dundee United warning after Falkirk flop
3
Falkirk players take the acclaim after going 2-0 up against Dundee United
5 Dundee United talking points: What went wrong in Falkirk false start?
21
Jim Goodwin cuts a frustrated figure on the sidelines
Jim Goodwin slams 'alarming reality check' as Dundee United boss offers Ross Docherty injury…
31
Ryan Strain is all smiles ahead of his Dundee United bow.
Ryan Strain welcomes 'advice' from ex-Dundee United ace as Tannadice new boy reveals Euro…
18
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin speaks to the assembled press
Jim Goodwin cautions against 'unnecessary negativity' as Dundee United boss tackles 'toughest group' in…
9
All smiles: Jim Goodwin is relishing the start of the season
4 Dundee United questions ahead of Premier Sports Cup curtain raiser
David Babunski in action for AFC Botosani in Romania
David Babunski to Dundee United latest as Jim Goodwin lays out transfers timeline
Dundee United Jack Walton, left, and Dave Richards.
Jim Goodwin reveals goalkeeper rotation plan as Dundee United boss welcomes Jack Walton and…
3
David Babunski, left, has played 15 times for his country
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United eye swoop for North Macedonia international David Babunski
21
Jim Goodwin was delighted by the high standards set by his side.
Dundee United transfer latest as Jim Goodwin refuses to compromise on quality
25

Conversation