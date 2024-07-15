Latest Dundee United title winner finds new club following Tannadice exit

Former Dundee United midfielder Jordan Tillson has joined National League South outfit Bath City.

Tillson, 31, made 31 appearances for the Tangerines last term after arriving on loan from Ross County in September.

He contributed one goal to the cause, converting a header in a 3-1 victory against Queen’s Park. However, the former Exeter City man was largely used as a destructive force in the engine room.

With his contract in Dingwall expiring, United opted against pursuing a permanent move for the player this summer.

And he has returned to his home town to sign for The Romans