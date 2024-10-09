Former Dundee United striker finally lands new club after Tannadice injury hell and EFL trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dundee United striker finally lands new club after Tannadice injury hell and EFL trial

Sadat Anaku has returned 'home' after leaving Tannadice.

By Alan Temple
Sadat Anaku, centre, celebrates United's Championship win
Sadat Anaku, centre, celebrates United's Championship win. Image: SNS

Sadat Anaku has finally landed a new club following his summer release by Dundee United.

The Ugandan striker joined the Tangerines in 2022 following a successful trial period and went on to make 16 appearances without scoring.

Anaku saw his time in Scotland marred by injury, suffering a devastating ruptured achilles tendon in United training last April.

That kept him out for the best part of nine months – and he wouldn’t play again for the Terrors.

Sadat Anaku wails after missing from a yard against Livingston - his best chance to score for Dundee United
Sadat Anaku wails after missing from a yard against Livingston – his best chance to score for United. Image: SNS

The 23-year-old left Tannadice during the summer and was afforded a lengthy trial period with English League Two outfit Port Vale.

However, no contract offer was forthcoming.

Anaku has now returned to Ugandan top-flight league leaders Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC), the club from which United signed him following a prolific couple of seasons.

No place like home

He said: “I feel so happy to be back to KCCA FC where it all started. I am eager to compete with my mates to help the club achieve its objectives.

“I love the fact that when I came back here, I found several familiar faces in the dressing room. This place simply feels like home.”

