Former Dundee United striker finally lands new club after Tannadice injury hell and EFL trial

Sadat Anaku has finally landed a new club following his summer release by Dundee United.

The Ugandan striker joined the Tangerines in 2022 following a successful trial period and went on to make 16 appearances without scoring.

Anaku saw his time in Scotland marred by injury, suffering a devastating ruptured achilles tendon in United training last April.

That kept him out for the best part of nine months – and he wouldn’t play again for the Terrors.

The 23-year-old left Tannadice during the summer and was afforded a lengthy trial period with English League Two outfit Port Vale.

However, no contract offer was forthcoming.

Anaku has now returned to Ugandan top-flight league leaders Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC), the club from which United signed him following a prolific couple of seasons.

No place like home

He said: “I feel so happy to be back to KCCA FC where it all started. I am eager to compete with my mates to help the club achieve its objectives.

“I love the fact that when I came back here, I found several familiar faces in the dressing room. This place simply feels like home.”