Dundee United Former Dundee United striker finally lands new club after Tannadice injury hell and EFL trial Sadat Anaku has returned 'home' after leaving Tannadice. By Alan Temple October 9 2024, 7:00am October 9 2024, 7:00am Share Former Dundee United striker finally lands new club after Tannadice injury hell and EFL trial Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/5099337/dundee-united-sadat-anaku-transfer-port-vale/ Copy Link 0 comment Sadat Anaku, centre, celebrates United's Championship win. Image: SNS Sadat Anaku has finally landed a new club following his summer release by Dundee United. The Ugandan striker joined the Tangerines in 2022 following a successful trial period and went on to make 16 appearances without scoring. Anaku saw his time in Scotland marred by injury, suffering a devastating ruptured achilles tendon in United training last April. That kept him out for the best part of nine months – and he wouldn’t play again for the Terrors. Sadat Anaku wails after missing from a yard against Livingston – his best chance to score for United. Image: SNS The 23-year-old left Tannadice during the summer and was afforded a lengthy trial period with English League Two outfit Port Vale. However, no contract offer was forthcoming. Anaku has now returned to Ugandan top-flight league leaders Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC), the club from which United signed him following a prolific couple of seasons. No place like home He said: “I feel so happy to be back to KCCA FC where it all started. I am eager to compete with my mates to help the club achieve its objectives. “I love the fact that when I came back here, I found several familiar faces in the dressing room. This place simply feels like home.”
