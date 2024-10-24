Glenn Middleton urged to ‘simplify’ by Dundee United boss after ‘outstanding’ impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenn Middleton urged to ‘simplify’ by Dundee United boss after ‘outstanding’ impact

Middleton was direct and dangerous on Saturday.

Glenn Middleton, right, burns past Lewis Miller before teeing up Sam Dalby to score against Hibs
Middleton, right, burns past Lewis Miller before teeing up Sam Dalby. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has urged Glenn Middleton to “simplify” his game and consistently torment defences after describing his performance against Hibs as “outstanding”.

Middleton endured a frustrating start to the campaign, waiting until September 28 for his first Premiership outing against Kilmarnock – and he made a fine impact from the bench.

With Kristijan Trapanovski not yet ready to return to the starting line-up on Saturday, Middleton was handed his maiden league start of the season and tormented the Hibees with direct running and wicked deliveries.

His assist for Sam Dalby’s opening goal was sensational – leaving Lewis Miller for dead before picking out the big striker for a tap-in – and Middleton was deservedly named in the SPFL’s team of the week.

Now Goodwin wants more of the same.

Glenn Middleton in action against Brechin in pre-season
Middleton in action against Brechin in pre-season. Image: SNS

“Glenn was outstanding on Saturday,” lauded the United boss. “What we need from Glenn is that, consistently.

“He’s one of the quickest players in the squad and sometimes he needs to simplify things. When he does that – gets people into one vs one situations and knocks the ball down the side of them – he can be so effective. He’s got a great delivery on him.

“Glenn has quality and hopefully this was the start of really good things to come from him.”

Goodwin: Middleton took his chance

Jim Goodwin celebrates with his staff at Tannadice. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin celebrates with his staff at Tannadice. Image: SNS

He added: “I have been speaking to Glenn about the impact he can make for us and how important he’s going to be to the team when he does play.

“He’s worked hard and stayed focused. His training has been great, and he took his chance when it came along.”

Conversation