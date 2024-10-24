Glenn Middleton urged to ‘simplify’ by Dundee United boss after ‘outstanding’ impact

Jim Goodwin has urged Glenn Middleton to “simplify” his game and consistently torment defences after describing his performance against Hibs as “outstanding”.

Middleton endured a frustrating start to the campaign, waiting until September 28 for his first Premiership outing against Kilmarnock – and he made a fine impact from the bench.

With Kristijan Trapanovski not yet ready to return to the starting line-up on Saturday, Middleton was handed his maiden league start of the season and tormented the Hibees with direct running and wicked deliveries.

His assist for Sam Dalby’s opening goal was sensational – leaving Lewis Miller for dead before picking out the big striker for a tap-in – and Middleton was deservedly named in the SPFL’s team of the week.

Now Goodwin wants more of the same.

“Glenn was outstanding on Saturday,” lauded the United boss. “What we need from Glenn is that, consistently.

“He’s one of the quickest players in the squad and sometimes he needs to simplify things. When he does that – gets people into one vs one situations and knocks the ball down the side of them – he can be so effective. He’s got a great delivery on him.

“Glenn has quality and hopefully this was the start of really good things to come from him.”

Goodwin: Middleton took his chance

He added: “I have been speaking to Glenn about the impact he can make for us and how important he’s going to be to the team when he does play.

“He’s worked hard and stayed focused. His training has been great, and he took his chance when it came along.”